Dear Editor:
Several years ago when I was alerted to the creation of a veterans park on Hart Lake to recognize the contributions of Oceana men and women toward keeping our country safe, I immediately applauded the project and asked what I could do to help. I was told, “Buy a brick for $50 and the veteran of your choice will have their name, rank, and date of service inscribed thereby providing a lasting legacy for his or her service”. My family bought FOUR bricks including two to honor both my Dad and Father-in-Law for their service in WWII.
I try to visit the park each summer and last year was shocked to see the condition of the inscribed bricks. Of the more than 600 bricks on display, approximately 80% had illegible printing. Put differently, there was no visual record of who the brick was to honor. In the early years of the park, the bricks provided a unique history lesson of who served and when. In addition, the bricks often revealed inter-generational family military contributions which proved inspirational.
As a result of the poor condition of the honor bricks, I contacted the city manager, a county commissioner, and a member of the local VFW and American Legion. All agreed that there was a problem and noted that money was not an issue for maintenance. Fast forward to this summer and nothing has changed but the calendar! Most of the bricks remain illegible.
The purpose of this letter is to create an awareness of the problem and hopefully stimulate local leaders to resolve it. In fact, I would encourage the city fathers to view the honor bricks personally. Our Oceana County Veterans and their families deserve better….Hart can do better and has the responsibility to do so!
JIM STOVER
7635 Timber Trail S.E.
Ada, Michigan 49301