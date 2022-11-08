By Mary Beth Crain
Contributing Writer
As you know, I recently had back surgery and have been recuperating now for six weeks. It’s been up and down, literally. One minute I’m up walking and trying to live a normal life, and the next I’m down, with pain I didn’t expect to still be having.
Fortunately things are slowly getting better. I look forward to the day when the pain is behind me. Well, it’s already behind me – in my back – but I mean gone once and for all.
For years, I’ve suffered from sciatica, a genetic gift. Everyone in my family had it – mom, dad, brother – and my mother and brother both had back surgery, while at one point my dad had an attack that was so bad he was taken to the hospital in a stretcher and had to endure painful sessions of traction.
Of course, that was decades ago and things have changed drastically in terms of how back trouble is dealt with today. I had a short operation and was in and out of the hospital in around eight hours. My incision was only around two inches and is almost completely healed. It wasn’t like that back in the 1960s, or even the 1990s. Advances in medicine have been truly amazing since my brother had his surgery 25 years ago.
But what did people do for back pain, say, 150 years ago?
My grandmother was born in 1885, the heyday of Victorian quack medicine. I did some research into cures for a variety of afflictions back then and all I can say is, PTL I’m living in 2022. Here are some interesting solutions to the back pain problem when Nana Annie was growing up.
Wearing red flannel. If your pain was minimal and came on with cold weather, flannel jammies would warm you up and maybe that’s all it would take to ease your discomfort. But with serious nerve pain, there was Dr. Bateman’s Drops, a highly touted cure-all for everything from asthma to arthritis that always made you feel better given that it was a combination of alcohol and heroin. Remember–no FDA back then.
The dead cat remedy. It went like this: “Take a dead cat into the woods to a hollow stump. Twirl the cat overhead and then toss it to the south. Walk away north, but do not look back.” Who knows–maybe the exercise involved in walking and throwing could actually relieve a tight muscle.
The potato cure. According to legend, if you carried a potato around in your pocket, it would absorb the pain. One thing’s for sure: it was a lot cheaper than drugs. Interestingly enough, the potato cure is still advocated, although in different form, by natural health practitioners. Instead of carrying a potato around in your pocket, you make a poultice of refrigerated raw potato peel and place it at the pain site, where it can have a cooling effect, just like an ice pack. Umm, so why not use an ice pack?
Eating black beans. We obviously got this from oriental medicine, which swears by black beans for back pain. But according to science, this cure doesn’t amount to a hill of beans. In fact, beans could actually exacerbate the condition because the fiber causes gas, which might make lower back pain worse and give you abdominal distress to boot.
Dr. Thomas’s Eclectric Oil. Yes, that is “eclectric,” not electric. Dr. Thomas’s Eclectric Oil was a miraculous potion that made some incredible claims, one of which was that a backache would be gone in two hours and an earache in two minutes. Developed in the mid-1800s by Dr. S.N. Thomas of New York, this “miracle oil” was indeed eclectic, containing a non-specific mix of ingredients that included opium, chloroform, hemlock oil, turpentine, wood alcohol and who knows what else. Of course, it never cured the problem, but the opium and alcohol undoubtedly sent the user into a state of happy oblivion.
Perry Davis’s Vegetable Pain Killer. A shoemaker by trade and failed inventor by hobby, Perry Davis had so many ailments and chronic afflictions that he decided to cure himself with a concoction of herbal and naturally growing ingredients. His Vegetable Pain Killer was the result, and Davis insisted it had cured him of everything from constipation to consumption. His remedy became so famous that it was even used on weary horses during the Civil War, a daring maneuver considering the main ingredients were opium and ethyl alcohol.
Bayer Heroin. Yes, before they came out with aspirin, Bayer Pharmaceutical Co. of Germany invented the first manufactured heroin. Production started in 1897 and within two years, the company was making a ton of heroin annually. It was exported around the world, where it was used as a cure for tuberculosis and pneumonia, not to mention as a nifty pain killer. In those days, heroin’s heinous effects were unknown, and it was actually thought to be a cure for opium addiction. Whoops! As a result of the drug’s unrestrained use, it was estimated that by 1924, 98 percent of New York City’s druggies were addicted to H.
The Harness Electric Corset. In 1890, Cornelius Bennett Harness, a notorious Victorian quack, founded the Medical Battery Company, which became famous for the “electropathic” belt. This bold contraption contained zinc and copper plates that were somehow supposed to generate a health-giving current that cured, among other ailments, back pain. Although the belt had nothing to do with electricity – it only had a magnetized steel husk – Harness made a bundle off it until dissatisfied customers began making a stink. Harness’s company was castigated for “fattening on a system of fraud and imposture which is absolutely unequaled in the annals of swindling.” Harness himself was exposed as a “common illiterate and unscrupulous charlatan.”
Oh well. Let’s just say I’m glad I’m not living 150 years ago. Although a glass of booze, with a little opium thrown in, sounds like a dandy muscle relaxer to me!