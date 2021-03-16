The other day I was going through some old magazines in my office. Now by “old,” I don’t mean my Women Firsts from six months ago. I’m talking about really old. Like, the People’s Home Journal from 1924.
As my longtime readers know, I’m a history nerd. I love going back in time and learning about how people lived. The periods I’m most drawn to are the Middle Ages, the Renaissance, and the 19th and early to mid-20th centuries. As a political science major in college, history was, of course, central to my studies, not only because you had to know about how we got to where we are today, but because of the many things the past teaches us that are eternally relevant to human society, and therefore provide essential lessons in how, and how not, to live.
One of my hobbies used to be collecting old periodicals. I’d usually find them when I went antiquing. I have Life Magazines with John and Jackie Kennedy on the cover, on the eve of the 1960 election; Winston Churchill during WWII; Jonas Salk after the polio vaccine had just been unveiled, among others. I have a number of issues of House & Garden from the 1930s, a truly amazing—by today’s standards—magazine as thick as a book, with cover art so exquisite it could be found in a museum, and so many elaborate full-page ads that the contents begin on page 43. And I thought Real Simple was bad!
My real finds, however, are the People’s Home Journals of the 1920s. This fascinating publication is a true window into everyday life a century ago. It’s particularly dear to my heart because my late mother, Hazel, was born in 1920 and there are so many articles targeted to the young mother and the little girls of the day that it’s like time-traveling back to her childhood.
This morning I was looking through the November 1924 issue. The article, “Frocks for Girls” featured drawings—there were far fewer photographs than there are today—of moms and their little ones, who were around four—exactly the age Hazel would have been. And they looked just like she did, in the old family photos I’ve seen. Their hair was bobbed in the latest style, with the long bangs. They wore little patent leather shoes—“Mary Janes”—and white socks, and adorable little dresses hemmed high above the knee. There’s also a story entitled, “Dresses for Dolly that Little Girls May Make,” giving me a picture of the dolls Hazel might have played with, and providing insight into how important sewing was in overall female life. Which is interesting because Hazel never learned to sew. My grandmother had her clothes, and those of her two sisters, made at the dressmaker’s.
The People’s Home Journal is definitely quaint by today’s standards. The many romantic short stories, with their florid style that women back then lapped up, are a hoot. “Smoke and Flame,” an excerpt from “The Year’s Best Novel of Love and Mystery,” or “Cinderella All Alone,” with the teaser, “Phil watched everything with blazing eyes. There was not long to wait now. She knew it.” And my favorite, “Her Radio Romance. An Up-to-the Minute Love Story.” Radio, of course, was the biggest thing on the planet in 1924—brand new to the modern home.
Ads for the latest appliances are also rather hilarious. The new Perfection Oil Cook Stoves and Ovens guaranteed the housewife “365 Days Out of the Kitchen!” The beautiful painted illustration shows a young mother, dressed in a flowing long white dress that looks like a nightie, playing with her little girl outdoors, nasty kitchen drudgery apparently a thing of the past. Because the ads of the time were essentially long essays, this one spared no space in extolling the virtues of its product.
“The woman who uses a Perfection oil range enjoys all the freedom of the woman who cooks with gas. She has found in the Perfection as quick, as clean, as powerful cooking heat as the gas stove gives. She endures no needless drudgery over blackened pots and pans, for there is no soot in Perfection’s intense heat. She works in a clean and comfortable kitchen, for this modern oil range does not smoke or smell…”
There are also ads for the new mahogany radio cabinets and the Victrolas with the big horns; the latest in union suits—long underwear—for the kiddies; the good old Montgomery Ward Catalogue, a staple of every home; and other essentials from a long-gone era. But what really amazed me were the ads for the many products we still use today.
Sun Maid Raisins. Bon Ami cleanser. Quaker Oats. Cream of Wheat. Knox Gelatin. Fels-Naptha Soap. Pepsodent toothpaste. Vaseline. It’s incredible how these products have stood the test of time. Remember, this was long before the global marketplace and the off-brand/generic explosion. Back then, the major brands had almost no competition. So the fact that they’re still with us is a true testament to the power of name branding.
Just for fun, I went to my pantry to see what I have on my shelves that’s advertised in my 1924 People’s Home Journal. Here’s a great big ad for Campbell’s Tomato Soup. I just bought a can yesterday. It looks like it could have come right out of the pages of the magazine, because the logo hasn’t changed. The only difference is, in 1924 there were no pop-up openers and the price is 12 cents, versus the $1.59 I paid.
Sun Maid Raisins. I have a six-pack, and I’ll use a box tonight for the banana bread I plan to make. Quaker Oats. There they are. “When guests praise your luscious Hawaiian Pineapple Pie, you wonder why you do not serve it more often.” Dole’s Canned Pineapple—I’ve got two cans. Borden’s Eagle Brand Condensed Milk—there’s a can waiting for my next pumpkin pie. Pillsbury Flour—who doesn’t use that? Plus, there’s Vaseline in my medicine cabinet and Luden’s Cough Drops in my nightstand.
And we must pay special homage to that pantry essential that’s made dessert a breeze since the turn of the century—Jell-O. I have some, although it’s the ready-made stuff that comes in a plastic cup. Jell-O was so popular that the company could afford a full-page ads the likes of which we’ve never seen in our time. The one in the PHJ shows a painting that could have been—and probably was—created by the great 20th century painter and illustrator Maxfield Parrish, of four tres moderne young women, enjoying tea time. The effect is almost other-worldly, with the dreamy pastels, saturated hues and stunning soft light effects that were signature Parrish elements.
But why tea? It’s an artful connection. “However simple or however formal, the custom of taking tea is one of the pleasant usages that have persisted ever since the Orient became known to the western world. Associated with this rite of sociability has been the thought of other delicacies appealing alike to the sight and taste. So Jell-O, which is made as easily as a cup of tea is brewed…”
Somehow, poring over the pages of my 1924 People’s Home Journal, I feel an exhilarating closeness to the past. For a brief moment, time has ceased to exist. My mother is a little girl again, and the world is open and waiting. In my grandmother’s pantry and medicine cabinet are the very same things I have in mine. Past and present are one.
As they say, history is now.