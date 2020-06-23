The other day, I was reminiscing with a friend about Barbie dolls.
Like most little girls in the early 1960s, I was hit head on by the Barbie craze. Given that I was a die-hard tomboy, this was a real turn of events in my life. Until around the age of 11, I was one of the guys. I was always parading around the neighborhood in my Davy Crockett coonskin cap, brandishing a toy rifle. My bike was my horse. If my parents ever got me into a dress, it was always a kicking-and-screaming battle.
I remember being forced to wear this little plaid dress with white ruffled socks and red patent leather shoes because we were going to a wedding or something. When I emerged from the house, angry and tearful, one of the neighbor boys yelled out, “Hey, look! Mary Beth’s wearing a dress!” The ensuing snickers were the final nails in the coffin of my humiliation.
But then, quite suddenly, I started enjoying being a girl.
My next-door best friend, Betsy Skelley, had just gotten a Barbie. I was fascinated. It was so much fun, dressing up this tiny grown-up doll in all these outfits, with the shoes and handbags and hats and other itsy-bitsy accoutrements.
When I announced to my parents that evening that I wanted a Barbie, I think they raised their eyes heavenward and praised Betsy and the Lord. I wasn’t a boy in a girl’s body after all! So I entered into every little girl’s world of Barbie and officially became a “normal” member of society.
Ever wondered about how Barbie came about? I looked it up. It all started in 1958 with American businesswoman Ruth Handler, who, while watching her daughter, Barbara, playing with her dolls, noticed that the little girl gave them adult roles. Handler found this interesting, because all dolls at that time were representations of either babies or toddlers.
Seeing an opening in the market for an adult doll, Handler suggested the idea to her husband, who just happened to be a co-founder of the Mattel Toy Company. They took a trip to Europe, where Ruth saw an adult-figured doll called Bild Lilli. On their return to the U.S., she created her version of Bild Lilli with engineer Jack Ryan, and named her Barbie, after her own little Barbara.
Barbie made her debut at the American International Toy Fair in New York on March 9, 1959 and became the biggest phenomenon in doll history.
There have been over two billion Barbies sold since then, and her appeal never seems to wane in large part because she’s always managed to adjust to the changing times. Her various incarnations have included Doctor Barbie, Astronaut Barbie, Olympian Barbie, Veterinarian Barbie, Presidential Nominee Barbie, Computer Engineer Barbie and NASCAR Barbie. There are black Barbies and Latina Barbies and Asian Barbies. For the princess crowd, there’s a line of Fantasy Barbies, including a Disney Princess Barbie and a Unicorn Believer Barbie. And a big cheer went up when a newly liberated Barbie dumped boring old Ken and took up with an Australian surfer.
The fact is that Barbie is much more than a doll. She’s a cultural icon. Sold in over 150 countries, she’s become “the” symbol of American womanhood. In 1974, a section of Times Square was renamed Barbie Boulevard for a week. Andy Warhol created a painting of Barbie. And Taiwan even honored her with the first Barbie-themed restaurant, “Barbie Café.”
There is, however, an odd rival to the Barbie throne. She appeared six years ago, with a menacing appellation: the Anti-Barbie Doll.
Her name is “Lammily,” after her creator, Pittsburgh graphic designer Nickolay Lamm, and she was marketed as the alternative to the “perfect” woman, as exemplified by the original Barbie.
If you bump that Barbie up to human proportions, it’s calculated, she’d have an 18-inch waist, 33-inch hips and a 36-inch bust, which apparently is anatomically impossible. One website reports that “a human Barbie’s neck could not support her head. She would be incapable of lifting anything, reduced to walking on all fours and so drastically underweight she wouldn’t be able to menstruate.”
By contrast, Lammily is a punky, spunky young woman with what Lamm considers average proportions—31-inch waist, 33-inch hips and 32-inch bust. She’s got long black hair and light brownish skin, which intentionally makes her ethnically mysterious. She could be a well-tanned Caucasian, or a Latina, or a light-skinned African-American, which means that she’s basically anything you choose to identify with.
Lammily caused Barbie to take the hint, re-inventing herself yet again along more ethnically aware and body apropos lines. There’s a whole range of diversity now in the Barbie line. And in 2016, Barbie got a plus-size makeover, complete with curves and extra height, in what was considered a landmark moment for the brand.
But you know Barbie will never set foot into one area where Lammily proudly reigns. The Anti-Barbie comes with reusable stickers to give her cellulite, stretch marks, stitches, bruises, acne, tattoos and even dirt stains.
Welcome to the Real World.
Unlike Barbie, the happy fantasy woman, Lammily is down and literally dirty, the unfiltered expression of both toughness and angst. She’s pictured in ombre blouse, denim shorts and white sneakers and has a sinewy, muscled physique. That’s her healthy self.
If, however, you want to live out your unhappier side through her, you can have lots of fun with the bruises—signs that she’s a victim of domestic violence—or the stitches (is she a cutter?), or the tattoos (indicating rebelliousness and a need to bump up self-esteem), or the acne (Proactiv, take a hike!). And those dirt stains are definitely cool, appealing to the grunge girl in all of us.
Is that all? Nope. Get ready for…The Lammily Period Doll. No we’re not talking period as in history, like a Victorian Lammily or a Revolutionary War Lammily or a Jazz Age Lammily. We’re talking that time of the month. Uh huh. Here’s how it’s described:
“The Period Party kit costs $10 and includes a pair of panties and reusable colored pads and liners. The kit also features an educational pamphlet on monthly cycles, as well as a calendar and dot stickers to track the Lammily doll’s period.”
I just don’t know what to say. Period.
Can Lammily ever hope to come close to her rival’s popularity? It’s highly doubtful. But if she does, it may be time for yet another Barbie makeover. Say, a Pregnant Barbie (pregnancy is popular among today’s teens), or a Vaping Barbie, or a Bully Bashing Barbie, complete with studded fists and leather wardrobe.
And for the ultimate thrill, how about Lammily and Barbie, duking it out? Or comparing tattoos?
You go, girls!