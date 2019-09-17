Dear Editor:
According to the Michigan Township Association’s Sept. 13 newsletter, the State of Michigan requires that road commissions like the Oceana County Road Commission “spend 75 percent of dollars on primary roads, and 25 percent on local roads.” These are dollars the state collects from motorists at the pump, and from vehicle owners when we renew our license plate tabs each year. “Longbridge is a primary road,” OCRC managing Director Mark Timmer told citizens on Sept. 11. Longbridge has been closed since May 1. Sheriff Mast reported that 1,100 vehicles per day were recently counted on the nine-mile detour route. Some 500 residential properties are adversely affected by the closure, the township says -- at 1.5 people per home, that’s 750 residents. Winter is coming. Driving times will be longer. The fire department reports Medical First Responder response times are being adversely affected. What higher priority circumstance concerning an Oceana County road is there at this moment? I plan to ask the road commission this question at their next public meeting on Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.
AMY LABARGE
6231 Ridge Rd, Pentwater