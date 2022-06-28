Last night I made dinner for the friend I’ve been staying with for the past two months. We’d been looking forward to it all day. Since both of us love Greek food, I made one of my favorite dishes, Chicken Athenian, which is chicken simmered in a tomato sauce with chopped onion and seasoned with fresh oregano and parsley, garlic, bay leaf, and cinnamon. The menu also included tzatziki–a yogurt cucumber sauce which we ate in pita bread with pan fried seasoned eggplant slices–and roasted potatoes tossed in olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and oregano. For dessert, I went simple with watermelon.
We ate our lovely meal outside on the porch. It was a beautiful evening. A cool breeze wafted over us and the seductive scent of some flower or other filled the air. I was commenting on how lucky we were to be able to dine al fresco on a perfect June night when some uninvited guests decided to join us. Can you guess who they were? Yup, the mosquitos, party of a hundred thousand, along with their pals, the flies.
Within minutes, our perfect dinner became a battleground as we swatted the mosquitos aiming for our flesh and the flies aiming for our food. Alas, the enemy proved invincible. We finally raised the white flag and went indoors, prisoners of a war we didn’t start and can never win.
This battle, of course, is nothing new. It’s been being waged since the dawn of man and beast, and it will continue to the bitter end of time. What’s fascinating about it is its significance on a deeper level. It is, in fact, a symbolic dance between big and little, elephant and ant, lion and mouse, David and Goliath, in which little is the victor.
In other words, last night’s experience with the flies and mosquitos was more than just the usual annoying interaction between human and insect. It was a lesson in humility, a reminder to us arrogant mortals that we aren’t as powerful as we think if we can be KO’d by an adversary one billionth our size.
Take my late Chihuahua, Truman. Although he weighed around seven pounds, he thought he was the biggest dog who ever lived. He was so full of himself that when we went for walks and he saw a big dog, he’d puff out his tiny chest, bare his tiny teeth, and let out a series of barks that said, “Hey! This is my territory. Get off it or else!” And to my amazement, the big dog would, 10 to one, retreat.
Once, on one of our walks, we saw a man with a Golden Retriever. Even though he was the size of the Golden’sRetriever’s tail, Truman had no qualms about giving the poor dog the full treatment. Some time later, I ran into the dog’s owner, who told me that thanks to his dog’s encounter with Truman, the Golden was now scared to death of little dogs and would hide behind his owner’s legs, whining in terror!
There are so many little things in life that have enormous power over us. Consequences we can’t control. So many things that seem inconsequential, but that can change our destiny. Take chance meetings that alter the course of our lives. Or are they chance?
I met my first husband on my first day at Indiana University. Within five minutes of saying goodbye to my parents and heading with a friend to the dining hall to get my dorm assignment, we bumped into Bob Crain, an upperclassman who happened to be passing by.
My friend, who was older and knew Bob, introduced us, This blond-haired, blue-eyed Adonis was so handsome, and yet so sweet and friendly, that I was instantly smitten. Had anyone suggested that the feeling was mutual, I would have considered them delusional. A gorgeous junior, liking me, an awkward little freshman with glasses no less?
Well, a week later Bob asked me for a date, and two years later, when I was a junior and he a post-grad, we were married. That marriage lasted 16 years. Unfortunately, divergent interests eventually led to our growing apart and getting divorced, but we remained good friends and I’ll always love him.
I sometimes think of how we met and wonder where my life would have gone if Bob hadn’t been passing by at that exact moment Sept. 2, 1968. A minute earlier or later would have made all the difference. A fraction of time on a clock, not even noticeable on earth’s timeline, decided my destiny.
When we have such encounters, we can easily dismiss them, instead imagining that we were always in control of events of the situation. Bob asked me out. He was in full control of that gesture. I accepted, in full control of my response. We dated, fell in love, and got married, a perfectly predictable course of events. Yet none of that would have occurred if our chance meeting had been altered by a tiny difference in time.
Power is a curious thing. It can be an aphrodesiac. At the same time, it can be a dangerous illusion. So, remember to be humble, before God and man.
And insects and Chihuahuas.