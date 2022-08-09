I have insomnia. I can fall asleep when my head hits the pillow, but will wake up at 1 or 2 a.m. to answer the call of my aging bladder. Then, it’s really hard to get back to sleep. So, my usual pattern is to go into the living room and watch TV for a few hours until I get sleepy again.
For the past month, though, I’ve had no TV. That’s thanks my cable TV provider, which completely screwed up my service. When they sent a tech out to set up my TV, internet and phone, he didn’t have a cable box for me. “It says here on the order that you have streaming,” he said.
“I’ve never had streaming,” I replied. “For 16 years, ever since I moved to Michigan, I’ve had cable. I don’t even know what streaming is.”
“Well, you use a device, like a Roku stick, and you can watch whatever you want, and it’s a lot cheaper than cable. You can get the app on your smartphone and use it as your remote if you want…”
He went on, in a new foreign language. I basically didn’t understand a word of what he was saying. But of course, he was probably in his 20s, and I was this ancient, from another time. Like those movies where some guy from the Middle Ages gets transported 800 years into the future, where people are technically speaking English but to him, it’s gobbledygook.
“I might try it later,” I said to the tech. “But for now, I just want cable. It’s what I’m used to.”
Alas, I had to schedule an appointment with another tech for that. And so began the Dance of the Hours with the TV provider. I soon found myself the unwilling main character in a frustrating farce, battling a faceless, brainless enemy that apparently didn’t understand a word of what I was saying.
I called to reschedule a tech. I explained that I’d expected the same internet/phone/cable package I’d had in the past.
“Well, ma’am, it says here that you ordered streaming.”
“No, I didn’t,” I replied. “That’s what I’m trying to tell you. For some reason, you signed me up with streaming, which I never asked for.”
“So you want cable service?”
“That’s right. I need someone to come and set up the cable box.”
“Yes, we can do that for you,” the rep was very accommodating and set up the new appointment.
On the appointed day, the tech showed up on schedule. “Now, this is a troubleshooting call, right?” he said.
“Troubleshooting?” I was mystified. “No, I needed my cable hooked up.”
“That’s not what the order says,” the tech said. “I don’t have any cable equipment.”
“You’re kidding,” I said. “I went through it all with the rep.”
“Nope, I wasn’t told any of that,” he said.
Oh, boy. I suited up for round three and called Spectrum. I got a a very upbeat young man. “Welcome to Spectrum, how may I help you?” he chirped.
Taking a deep breath, I explained the situation. “I’m getting really frustrated,” I said.
“Let me check your account,” the rep said. “Hmm. It says here you’re signed up for streaming, ma’am. That’s why you didn’t get a cable box.”
“OK, I’ll go over it again for the 100th time,” I said, in carefully measured tones, like the low rumbles of a volcano about to spew its guts. “I never ordered streaming. I’ve always had cable. The tech who came this morning was supposed to hook up the cable, but the order said troubleshooting. Now, I need you to send someone out with a cable box. That’s all I need. Just a cable box. What’s the problem?”
“I understand, ma’am. Let me put you on hold for a second and we’ll schedule that.”
I was put on hold. And then, a voice.
“How are you today, ma’am?”
It was another rep.
“Not very good,” I said. “I was put on hold by another rep and then you came on.”
“I’m sorry, ma’am,” the new guy said, in nauseatingly cheerful tones. “What can I help you with?”
“You mean I have to go all through it all again?” By this time, I was yelling.”
“I am sorry, ma’am.”
I explained the problem. The rep checked my account.
“Well, ma’am, it looks like the reason you didn’t get cable is because you’re signed up for streaming.”
And the whole rigmarole started all over again. “Ma’am,” the rep said, “I’m new here but I’m going to put you on hold for just a moment so I can talk to my supervisor.”
I was put on hold. I waited. And waited. Five minutes went by. Then 10. He never came back. I hung up and called Spectrum. This time a friendly young woman came on the line.
“Welcome to Spectrum! How may I help you?”
“I hope to God you can,” I replied. “Because I’m so angry I’m about to explode”
“I’m sorry, ma’am. What can I help you with?”
I explained what had transpired. “The last rep I was talking to put me on hold and never came back.”
“I’m checking your account,” the rep said. “Oh yes, it says here a technician is scheduled to come out to install cable service on Saturday, August 6, between six and seven p.m.’
“What?” I was astounded. “I was never informed of that. I’m not going to be home Saturday. Where did that come from?”
“I believe it was the last representative you talked to.”
“Is there any way I can reschedule that appointment for tomorrow? Friday the sixth?”
She checked. “Yes, ma’am, we can have a technician out there between 10 and 11 a.m. Would that work?”
“That would be great,” I said.
“Fine. I have you down for Friday, August 6, between 10 and 11 a.m. Is there anything else I can help you with?”
“No, thanks.” I hung up, feeling my blood pressure go down a few hundred notches. Finally. Tomorrow. Tomorrow everything would be fixed and I’d have TV again. It had been a long month without it.
The next morning, around 9:00, I checked my e-mail. There was a confirmation message from Spectrum.
“This is to confirm that a technician will be arriving at your residence on Saturday, August 6, between six and seven p.m.”
No! No, it couldn’t be! The tech was scheduled for today, between 10 and 11! Ready to kill whoever came on the line, I called Spectrum.
“Welcome to Spectrum!” It was another friendly young woman. “How may I help you?”
I said I was expecting a tech in an hour and had changed the original appointment from August 6 to August 5.
“Yes, I see that you’re scheduled for August 6, between 6 and 7 p.m.”
“But I changed that!” I wailed. “I’m not going to be home Saturday!”
“Well, the next available appointment would be Monday, Aug. 8…”
So, I rescheduled again, and went another weekend without TV. The happy ending is that a tech did come out with a cable box and last night when I couldn’t sleep, I lay back in my lift chair and watched an old movie at 3 a.m. Bliss.
But I have to tell you, when all is said and done, I kind of got used to the quiet. I don’t think most of us are aware of how much TV intrudes upon our lives. We’ve gotten so used to the noise, it’s become part of our existence.
Anyway, I’m going to look into this streaming thing. Maybe an old writer can learn new tricks.
You never know.