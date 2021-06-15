I saw something in Hart the other day that I am accustomed to seeing only in the wintertime: A New York license plate.
Growing up in Florida, I always had to listen to my father complain about red lights. The more and more red lights he caught on a single drive, the angrier he would get, and his luck in particular seemed pretty bad. It was so common for him to catch a red light, my mom would joke that he was with us in spirit if we caught a red light while he wasn’t in the car. Still, it seemed a pretty strange thing to complain about to me since, well, those lights had always been there. The stops didn’t seem excessive to me because it was all I had ever known.
Now that I’m in Michigan I kind of see where he is coming from. When we lived in Florida, the road we invariably used to go anywhere was Florida State Road A1A. It ran north and south, parallel to the beach, and usually only a condominium’s breadth away from the sandy shores. You stopped often at red lights because pedestrians were always crossing the roads to get to the beach. Plus, all the traffic from the little suburbs were always pulling out onto A1A to get anywhere, just like you were. Where we’re at now, Oceana Drive is the main way to get anywhere, and honestly, I’m struggling to think of how many stop lights there are between Hart and New Era. One? Two? If it was more than four I would be surprised.
Beyond that, there are so few cars on the road. Typically. Lately it seems different, doesn’t it? Where I am usually able to pull right out onto Oceana Drive, I now find myself waiting for a line of traffic to go by. Every shop I go into has new workers that I’ve never seen before and when I visit Pentwater I actually see handfuls of people congregated on the sidewalk having a nice chat, instead the couple of stragglers heading to and fro in their coats, not wanting to be stuck in the cold, which I am accustomed to. Yeah, we got snowbirds in the winter in Florida, but it was never so… perceptible. Maybe it was because the population was so much more, but in Florida, it was business as usual all year round. Sure, you might see a New York plate or a Michigan plate here or there, but it never really amounted to much. The stores, the roads, the sidewalks, they seemed as busy as they always were. The only time you really noticed it was on holidays, like Thanksgiving or Christmas, because every driveway in the neighborhood was packed with cars from out of state. Apparently, it’s more common for northerners to go south for Christmas than the other way around.
My father doesn’t drive any more, which is good, because it would be loathsome to escape Florida just to hear him complain about summer traffic in Michigan. Instead, I now listen to my brother complain about the lack of turn lanes for highway on-ramps and the easy breezy nature of Michigan drivers, always willing to yield the right of way, or expecting some similar courtesy instead. In the end, after years and years of hearing my grandfather complain about Florida drivers, only to move to Michigan and listen to my brother wonder what our grandfather was on about, I have learned that traffic may change, but the human propensity to complain about it is the same everywhere.