I’ve always been fascinated by the origin of idioms – colorful expressions that have become so much a part of our language that we use them without ever wondering about how they came to be.
In years past, I would devote an annual column to such phrases. But, since I haven’t done that for a long time now, I decided to renew the tradition, mainly because there’s one idiom that has always mystified me: “right as rain.” I said it one day in conversation and realized that it makes no sense whatsoever. How could rain be right?
I looked it up, and was amazed by its origin, which I never would have guessed in a million years. According to the website grammarhow.com, the phrase dates back a couple of centuries, when the word “right” actually meant “straight.” And in early English, straight described the direction rain takes. When you watch it falling, it always seems to be coming down straight. So, the original phrase was “straight as rain.” Through time, it morphed into “right as rain.”
Today, “right as rain” means that something is AOK, everything is on course. In times past, “straight as rain” meant the same thing. Everything is going in the proper direction.
Here are some more idioms with unexpected origins.
Break the ice. Meaning: to thaw out an awkward encounter or begin a friendly relationship. This expression dates back to the time when ships were the sole means of transportation to far off lands. During the winter, it was common for them to get stuck in ice formations. So, the destination country would send small ships to “break the ice,” freeing the incoming ships. This was a friendly gesture welcoming a relationship between territories.
Mad as a hatter. Meaning: crazy as a loon. Origin: Now, I always thought this expression came from Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Remember the bizarre tea party, with the Mad Hatter and his pals? Well, wasn’t I surprised to learn that Carroll didn’t think this one up all by himself. “Mad as a hatter” dates from 17th century France, when mercury was used for hat felt, eventually poisoning the hat maker. “Mad Hatter Disease” was the result, an affliction that caused the victim to suffer crazy personality changes and tremors that made him appear to be wacko.
Cat got your tongue? Meaning: someone who is at a loss for words. Origin: There are two theories about where this expression comes from. One refers to the cat o’ nine tales, that brutal whip used in centuries past to flog someone. The pain the whip caused was so terrible that the victim was rendered speechless. The other possibility dates back to ancient Egypt and another horrible punishment reserved primarily for liars and blasphemers. The victims’ tongues would be cut out and fed to the cats. Yum–yechh!
Barking up the wrong tree. Meaning: Following a false lead. Origin: Hunting dogs seem to have inspired this expression. Often, a dog will chase its prey up a tree, only to find that it’s no longer there.
The walls have ears. Meaning: Watch what you say in case there are eavesdroppers around. Origin: The old Louvre Palace in France was thought to have a network of listening tubes, affording snoopers the ability to hear everything that was said in different rooms. Beware, political plotters!
Big wig. Meaning: An important and powerful person. Origin: This term dates from the 18th century, when wigs were the style. You could tell who the most important political figures were because they wore the biggest wigs.
Caught red-handed. Meaning: Caught in the act, busted. Origin: This expression refers to a law on the Old England books. If someone butchered another person’s animal, he would only be punished if he was caught with the animal’s blood on his hands. On the other hand–no pun intended–if the offender was caught in the act but his hands were clean, he went free of charges. This is also where the phrase “blood on his hands” comes from.
Raining cats and dogs. Meaning: A heavy rain. In one of my past “Where did that come from?” columns, I said that this idiom refers to Norse mythology, where cats symbolized heavy rains and dogs were favorites of the God of storms, Odin. But there’s another origin I wasn’t aware of. Apparently, in England in the middle ages, during a downpour, animals would seek out houses with thatched roofs, where they could stay warm. During a storm, the roofs would become slippery and dogs and cats would fall off them, making it seem like it was raining cats and dogs!
Put a sock in it. Meaning: shut up! Origin: Talk about obscure for today’s audience: In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, the gramophone was the latest technological wonder. But it was difficult to control the volume in these early machines. So, you’d stuff the trumpets, which broadcast the sound, with woolen socks to turn down the volume.
Anyway, I hope you learned something from my research. I sure did. Wishing you well. (Meaning: Wishing someone good luck. Origin: Ancient Egypt and Greece, where wells were filled with spring water thought to be a gift from the gods. …)