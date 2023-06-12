There’s nothing more adorable than animals at play. It never fails to brighten my day when my two cats, Chip and Tess, engage in ferocious mock fights, swiping and snarling at each other one minute and licking each other’s faces the next. I watch from the sidelines, yelling, “Go get him, Tess!” (she’s tiny, and he’s a bruiser), or “Chip! Don’t you hurt your sister!” But it’s obvious that neither of them intend to do damage. They’re just playing Big Cat in the Jungle, or Chase the Tiger, or Double Dare You to Climb up the Highest Bookcase, or who knows what else. We have our games, and they have theirs and often the two are remarkably similar.
I call their romps Fun in Catland, after a series of little books about a place called Catland, by Alice Goyder (an unfortunate surname, ripe for teasing, i.e. “Hey, Goyder, how’s your goiter?) The remarkable thing about these books is that Alice was 10 years old when she began the series in 1885. I have the first book, Party in Catland. My first husband, Bob Crain, bought it for me because he knew how much I loved children’s books. The down side for him was that I’d make him read them with voices for all the animals. He was great at it, but after a while it did get tiring.
Young Alice was remarkably talented. The theme of the book parodies humans preparing for a party – always a big event, but in Victorian times, particularly important from a social standpoint. Elaborate invitations had to be sent out, just the right dishes and menu had to be presented, just the right outfit must be worn, just the right carriage used for transportation – it was an undertaking, all right.
The text and illustrations are absolutely charming. Alice, who studied art at a prestigious school in England, created a variety of cats with human clothing, expressions and remarks. A lot like Beatrix Potter, the wealthiest children’s book author of her time and a contemporary of Goyder. But Alice wrote her books apparently without the intention of ever publishing them. They were only discovered more than a decade after her death in 1964, at the age of 89.
Party in Catland opens with two cats, Minnie and Tilly, strolling along on their way home from school. They’re dressed in hats and sashes of the day and are rolling hoops, a popular children’s activity in Victorian times. The text begins:
“One day, after school, Tilly said to Minnie, ‘Let’s have a party!’
“‘If only we could,’ said Minnie
“‘I shall ask Mother,’ said Tilly.”
On the next page, we meet Mother Grimalkin, a large gray cat with a big bonnet and bow on her head, dusting the piano.
“‘If you are good little kittens,’ said Mother Grimalkin, ‘and help me with my sewing, you and Minnie shall have a party.’”
The kittens set to work. “Tilly said she would write the invitations. But there were so many to do, her wrist quite ached and Mother Grimalkin had to help her.” The scene shows Mother Grimalkin and Tilly, writing away with the old quill and ink pot.
Then there’s the cleaning. Tilly and Minnie, dressed in long smocks and cleaning caps, sweep and dust. “Tilly and Minnie had to dust and sweep the whole house from top to bottom so that everything should be spick and span for the party.”
By this time, it’s beginning to look suspiciously like the grind the little author has to go through, with stiff daily chores a must for children. What a creative idea, to turn her frustrations into feline caricatures. Remember, Alice is only 10 years old. I think we’re seeing genius here.
Now it’s time for the attire. “Mother Grimalkin gave Tilly a blue silk sash to tie round her waist and a ribbon for her neck and a beautiful Chinese fan.” Wow. Can you imagine kids today, dressed like that for a party? And then, “Little Kitty Catkin was the first guest to arrive. She wore a brand new party shawl.” The illustration shows a brown striped cat alighting from a carriage, undoubtedly a Brougham or a Barouche, wearing a beautiful shawl that goes all the way down to her tiny feet.
At the party, the cats have a grand time playing, “Hunt the Slipper.” That’s followed by dancing. “They waltzed and whirled and jigged and capered and then it was time for tea.”
“What a spread it was! Mother Grimalkin had baked a big fruit cake with thick white icing and everybody laughed and ate and laughed and ate.” At this point, I’m laughing too – at the hilarious illustration of all these cats, eating cake as Mother Grimalkin carefully cuts the slices – and eating a sandwich. I have to tell you, it really feels like I’m at the party, too. Just send that big slice this way, Mother G.!
After tea, there were theatricals. This was the big entertainment of the day for children and families. Remember, the movies were a good 40 years away, and TV was 70 years down the pike. So, well to do homes like Tilly’s would have had an area where you could put a stage and curtain. “Tilly played Little Red Riding Hood and Minnie played the Big Bad Wolf.”
The last page reads, “That night Tilly dreamed of play-acting, dancing and Hunt the Slipper and, as sometimes happens in dreams, the slipper turned into a mouse.” The illustration shows Tilly fast asleep in bed, while dream cats fly above her and pounce on a mouse.
I love Party in Catland. I even tried reading it to Chip and Tess, but I’m not sure how much of it was absorbed. They did do a lot of purring as I read it – with cat voices – and showed them the pictures. Around halfway through, they wandered off, to have their own party of Temptations treats and Fancy Feast.
But sometimes, I’ll say to them, “How are things in Catland?” and they’ll meow. So maybe they did enjoy Alice Goyder’s little tale. On the other hand, or should I say paw, that meow could just mean, “Huh?” That’s cats for you.
FYI: Alice Goyder wrote and illustrated two more books – Christmas in Catland and Holiday in Catland. The Catland trilogy is available on Amazon and other online sites.