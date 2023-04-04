As most senior citizens will tell you, it’s a mystery, how suddenly, one day, they got old.
I’m 72 and not ashamed to admit it. But the crazy thing is, I don’t know how it happened. One day I was 40 and happily keeping up with life. Then, the next week, I was 50, and a week after that, 60, and…here I am, scratching my head and trying to figure out how in the name of Methuselah I’ve passed my allotted three-score-and-10 years of life.
The creepy thing is how, all of a sudden, those ads for things the aging need are now relevant to me. Used to be, I’d see commercials for Hurry Canes, and Life Alerts and spiffy motorized chairs, and pills to bring back your memory, and Nano aids to bring back your hearing, and I’d feel sorry for all those old people. But ever since my herniated disk and arthritis in my knees and hips and those names I can’t think of and faces that draw a blank, I suddenly find them fascinating. “Do you have trouble getting up out of a chair?” one asks. “Do you have pain that goes down your legs?” questions another. “Does joint pain keep you from enjoying life?”
“Yes! Yes! Yes!” I find myself answering. No longer do I welcome these commercial breaks as an excuse to go to the fridge and grab a sandwich. Now I’m glued to the TV, wondering if it could indeed hold the magic key to my rejuvenation. One apparatus that’s particularly tempting is the LegXercise, a device with pedals that sits on the floor. You relax comfortably in your chair, reading, knitting, watching TV, whatever, and pedal up and down. Instantly, the circulation in your legs improves, and before you know it, there’s a whole new you.
It’s quite bewildering because in my head, I’m, oh, around 30. I have younger friends, and I have fun with them. I still manage to find humor in just about anything, and many people half my age are amazed that I’m in my seventh decade. In fact, the other day I was having trouble with my cable, and they sent a guy out to fix the problem. He was very young and really cute. We started talking, and he told me he was 22.
OMG. Here I was, having a delightful conversation with a young man who could be, not my son, but my grandson!
“I’m 50 years older than you,” I said. He stared at me in disbelief.
“You don’t look 72,” he said. “You seem a lot younger.”
Bless his heart. You’re in my will, kid.
Now, logically I know that all those cliches like, “You’re only as old as you feel” and “Age is just a number” are, on one level, true. One of the senior ads I actually like, for one of those diet supplements like Boost or Ensure, has this snappy older lady proclaiming, “They say age is just a number–and mine’s unlisted!”
But let’s get real. If we’re honestly doing the math, the higher that number gets, the less time you’ve got. Period. Your number can be unlisted, but there’s one person who knows it – your maker. And any day now, he might be your taker.
Which brings me to some mail I received the other day. There was pink staring out of the address window, and I figured it was an overdue notice of some sort. Crap, I muttered, tearing the envelope open.
“Dear Mary Crain,” it began. “We are pleased to announce: You may qualify for the Funeral Advantage Program that will pay your family in the event of your death…”
Thanks a heap! At least my gas or electricity wasn’t going to be shut off. But it was, when you think about it, another kind of overdue notice. Better get that final expense insurance before you’ve outstayed your welcome at Hotel Earth!
Many years ago, when my mother, Hazel, was still alive, I wrote a column about a grimly amusing website called The Death Clock, an actual calculator that supposedly could tell you when you’re going to die. I went online yesterday, and it’s still there.
“Welcome to the Death Clock,” it reads. “The Internet’s friendly reminder that life is slipping away...second by second. Like the hourglass of the Net, the Death Clock will remind you just how short life is.”
You then plug in your info – birth year, date of birth, sex, BMI, and if you’re a smoker. That’s it. And a few seconds later, you receive the exact date of your death.
I had no desire to find it out for myself. But when I told Hazel about it, she was intrigued.
“Go ahead,” she said. “Do mine.”
“Are you sure?” I asked.
“Oh, yes,” she nodded. “It’s all nonsense anyway.”
So, I input her info. And guess what? According to the Death Clock, my mother should have expired three years previously!
“Well, Hazel,” I laughed. “According to the Death Clock, your death date was three years ago. You’re overdue!”
“Will I have to pay a fine?” she asked mischievously. “Like at the library?”
“Maybe. Say, a buck a day?”
“That adds up fast,” she replied. “I’d better check out soon. Or you’ll be stuck with the bill!”
I think she was 90 at the time. She lived another five years. So much for the Death Clock.
I still refuse to put my info in, though. I mean, who wants to know when they’re going to croak?
No, there are some things better left a mystery. As for the Funeral Advantage Program, I think it can wait. At least until I’ve got one foot in the grave. And the other on a LegXercise.