The other day I came across one of the weirdest items I’ve ever seen: the Toaster Selfie.
Thanks to the Vermont Novelty Toaster Company, you can now enjoy personally designed toast, with virtually any imprint you fancy, including your own face.
The company has proudly produced a custom toaster which will brown whatever image you submit into toasted bread.
A fascinating array of possibilities awaits you on their website. Some of the more popular options include:
Jesus
Mary
Joseph Stalin
Edgar Allan Poe
Scorpions
Skulls
Peace signs
Butterflies
The Jewish Star of David
“Every morning is a miracle,” proclaims the website. “The Virgin Mary Toaster makes each miracle special.” And explaining how simple the process is, at least on your end, they shamelessly observe, apparently without any inkling of irreverence, “Jesus on toast has never been easier!”
All you do is order an image from their “Toasted Art Gallery,” or send in your own choice and the company will create your very own personalized toaster by transforming your high resolution photo into a metal plate with the help of Photoshop and a CNC plasma cutter. The plate is then fitted into a special toaster for the final toasting effect.
And if you prefer a daily message instead, Vermont Novelty Toaster will happily create one consisting of “1-3 lines with up to five characters each.” Examples include “Take Your Meds” and “I Love You.”
“Our Toast Note Toasters will say it every morning,” the company promises.
Owner Galen Dively says he takes individual orders for everything from pets (longhaired cats, he admits, are a challenge) to celebrities, musical instruments, steaming cups of coffee and even wedding-themed toasters.
But can you guess which images are far and away the most popular?
Self-portraits!
That’s right. It seems that the latest selfie craze is admiring yourself on your morning toast.
“Never,” wryly observed a blog on the phenomenon, “has breakfast been so reflective.”
“I would say 99 percent of our orders are selfies,” Dively calculates.
Responding to the overwhelming demand, he extolls the virtues of his product on the company’s website. “This is not Photoshop fiction. It is REAL toast with your face toasted on it, and you don’t have to be famous or Jesus to do it! Yes, your image on toast! Totally custom Selfie Toasters with no minimum orders.”
Am I still on planet Earth?
I have no idea what the point of all this is. I mean, who thinks that taking a bite out of Jesus or Stalin, let alone their own face, is the perfect way to start the day?
It’s a little too cannibalistic for me.
And what if you like to put stuff on your toast, like jam or peanut butter or Nutella? You’ll blot out the precious picture you paid at least 75 bucks for!
The whole selfie thing still mystifies me.
That’s undoubtedly because I’m still living in the dark ages of land lines, and pre-social media. A few months ago I did finally relent and purchase an android, but I haven’t really learned how to use it yet, other than to make phone calls, so I’ve yet to make a selfie. I don’t do Facebook or Twitter or Instagrams or God knows what else, so I don’t have a place to put selfies.
Frankly, I’m just too busy living and making a living to spend all sorts of time taking my own pictures, putting them online, looking at everyone else’s pictures and responding to posts.
You can get swallowed up fast in that virtual world.
The phenomenon of the selfie first blossomed with the compact digital camera, which made Flikr a hit in 2004. Today it’s achieved landslide popularity with the smartphone and its user-facing camera. According to the latest annual Ofcom communications report, 91 percent of teens posted photos of themselves online in 2019. And that’s just teens.
Why do today’s kids consider it a necessity to broadcast their own images, daily, hourly, even minute-by-minute?
Psychologists are in hot debate. Is the selfie a symbol of a narcissistic age gone haywire?
Or is it an attempt to make a personal connection in these increasingly impersonal times, where texting and online communication has taken the place of face-to-face conversation and human interaction?
Whatever the motivation, one fact is undeniable: we’re living in what’s probably the most self-obsessed generation in history.
The “Me” Generation was nothing compared to the Selfie Generation, where literally every moment of one’s life can be fashioned and displayed for constant public viewing.
Which brings up another intriguing question: are selfies reality or reality as we would like to see ourselves?
In an article for Arts and Culture Magazine, journalist Elizabeth Day explains the basic selfie process, as it applies to the typical teenage girl.
“The pose is important. Knowing self-awareness is conveyed by the slight raise of an eyebrow, the sideways smile that says you’re not taking it too seriously. A doe-eyed stare and mussed-up hair denotes natural beauty, as if you’ve just woken up and can’t help looking like this. Sexiness is suggested by sucked-in cheeks, pouting lips, a nonchalant cock of the head and a hint of bare flesh just below the clavicle. Snap!
“Afterwards, a flattering filter is applied. Outlines are blurred, colors are softened, All of this is the work of an instant. Then, with a single tap, you are ready to upload: to Twitter, to Facebook, to Instagram, each likeness accompanied by a self-referential hashtag. Your image is retweeted and tagged and shared. Your screen fills with thumbs-up signs and heart-shaped emoticons. You are ‘liked’ several times over. You feel a shiver of — what, exactly? Approbation? Reassurance? Existential calm? Whatever it is, it’s addictive. Soon, you repeat the whole process, trying out a different pose.”
The fact that there are over 90 million photos currently posted on Instagram with the hashtag “#me” should clue us in to the disturbing depth of the phenomenon.
It’s like 90 million three-year-olds, all screaming, “Look at me! Look at me!”
But what, or whom, do they want you to see?
A reflection of their true selves? Or a recreation of the self?
In other words, is it real life? Or performance art?
A few years ago, the Chinese manufacturer Huawei unveiled plans for a new smartphone with “instant facial beauty support” software, which reduces wrinkles and blends skin tones.
So now it’s easier and easier to hide your real self behind a redesigned selfie.
It’s all too weird for me to process. I don’t understand selfie-ism, or where it’s headed.
All I know is, when human beings have to admire themselves in a piece of toast—and devour themselves at the same time—it might just be time to relocate. To another planet. Or another universe.