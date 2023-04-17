As a writer, I’ve led an interesting life, primarily because people are my business, and I’ve met very few people who weren’t interesting. Now, as an interviewer, I’ve met many people who didn’t believe they were interesting, and were surprised when I called them and asked if they’d be willing to have a story about them.
“Why would you want to write about me?” they’d ask. “I’m not that interesting.” My response was always, “Don’t worry. I’ll find out what’s interesting about you.” And invariably, after the piece was published, they’d be taken aback. “Gee, I didn’t know I was that interesting,” they’d tell me. It wasn’t just modesty. They were genuinely surprised, as if they’d just met a new person who’d lived inside of them all their lives. That’s been one of the most rewarding aspects of my job, introducing people to their interesting selves.
And then there are the people who think they’re not only interesting, but fascinating. These individuals firmly believe that they’re worth not just an article, but a whole book. When I first moved to Hart from Los Angeles, 17 years ago —OMG, have I really been here that long? — I always carried a notebook with me. Not the computer notebooks everyone uses today, but an old-fashioned notebook that you wrote in. I’d go out for coffee, or breakfast, or lunch and work on an article, or a book chapter, or just write in my journal. And I can’t count the times someone in the restaurant would inquire, loudly, what I was doing.
Like the time at the Shelby Bakery, when it still existed. I was writing away, and I heard this booming voice from a few tables down.
“You a student?
I looked up to see a big guy in overalls with white hair and a bushy white beard, staring at me.
“No,” I said.
“You a teacher?”
“No. I’m a writer.”
“Oh yeah? What d’you write?”
“I’m a journalist. And an author.”
“You write books?”
“Yes.”
“Well, you should write about me!” And then right there, in the middle of the restaurant, he proceeded to tell me his life story.
I’m not kidding. This type of incident occurred many times in all sorts of places. I was shocked at the number of people out here who were dying to share their experiences with the world. It was kind of charming.
Recently, however, I encountered one of those people in a situation that wasn’t so charming. In fact, it was terrifying.
First, I must confess that as long as I’ve been in Oceana, I’ve never locked my door. I lived in Hart for 16 years and never locked my door. And since I moved to Shelby nine months ago, I’ve continued the pattern, in particular because I’m dealing with a back injury and am forced to navigate, with a cane, 22 stairs to my apartment at the top of an old house.
Although my friends are always shocked by my apparent recklessness, I have never been worried about it. Compared to L.A., Hart was completely unthreatening. And Shelby is such a quiet, friendly little town that I never gave my open door policy a second thought. Until a few weeks ago.
It was around 11 p.m. on a rainy night. I was in my office at the computer when suddenly I heard a loud, slurred voice yell,
“Is this the church? Is this the church?”
My heart pounding, I went out into the hall, to see a strange man coming up the stairs. He was short and slight, and smelled like a brewery.
“No!” I replied. “This is a private residence!”
“Oh, I’m sorry, ma’am.” The guy seemed genuinely contrite. “I’m sorry if I scared you. But I’m looking for a ride.”
Somehow I knew that this intruder was harmless. But I didn’t want to anger or scare him by threatening to call the police. You never know when someone’s going to turn ballistic. So, I very politely said,
“I don’t drive. You’ll have to go somewhere else.”
“But I have,” he replied. “I went to Wesco, but nobody would give me a ride. To Fruitport. I have to get back to Fruitport, and it’s an awful long walk. Especially in the rain. And I don’t have any money…”
I had some bills on a nearby dresser. I went and got a 10 dollar bill and handed it to him.
“Here,” I said. “Take this and go back to Wesco and offer to pay someone gas money to take you home.”
“Oh, ma’am, that’s too much.” The man stared at the $10 as if it were $100. “I can’t take this.”
“It’s OK,” I assured him. “That’s not a lot of money today. You’re welcome to it. Now, would you please leave?”
“Just give me a couple of bucks,” he insisted. “This is too much.”
“No, it isn’t. And I’m happy to help you. Now…”
“I come here from Fruitport to see my ex-girlfriend. But she wouldn’t let me in. And she wouldn’t let me see my kids!”
“I’m sorry,” I said, as gently as possible. “But you really need to go now.”
“Those kids love me! And she wouldn’t let me see them.” He started getting emotional. “You know, ma’am, this has been a really hard year for me. I lost the three people I was closest to. My dad and my brother and my granddad. And I haven’t been able to talk about it until now. I just need someone to talk to.”
“That’s OK,” I nodded. “I’m very sorry. Losing someone you love is very, very hard.” I asked him his name and he replied, “John.”
“Well, hello, John. I’m Mary Beth.”
“Mary Beth!” he smiled, almost in wonderment. “Mary Beth. That’s a pretty name.” Then he continued,
“My grand dad sort of brought me up. He taught me a lot of things. I could always go to him and talk to him.”
He stood there slurring his words, with tears in his eyes. I listened to him for another 10 minutes or so. Then I interrupted him.
“You know, John, it’s been very nice talking to you. But I have to go back to work.”
“What do you do?” he asked.
“I’m a writer. And I’m working on a deadline.”
“What do you write? Do you write books?”
“Yes.”
“I’d love to see one of your books.”
“Some other time.” I was getting desperate. How could I get him to leave?”
“You know, you should write about me!” he exclaimed. “I’ve got a real good story..”
“I’m sure you have. But I have to go now.” I mustered up all the firmness I could. “And you have to leave. Now.”
And what do you know? “OK,” he said, and ran down the stairs and out the door.
It was all very surreal. I couldn’t help but wonder if God had chosen me to do a good deed for a poor soul. Merely listening to John seemed to help him. I could have screamed and run to call the cops, but something told me to err on the side of kindness.
I hope John found his way back to Fruitport. I hope he stops drinking and gets his life together. As for me, I ran down to lock the door as soon as he left. And it will be locked from now on.
That doesn’t mean that I can’t be nice to strangers. It’s just a reminder that kindness and stupidity don’t need to go hand in hand.