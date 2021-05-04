The 2021 Oceana County Virtual Student Art Show, sponsored by the Pentwater Arts Council, will be from Friday morning, May 14 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Student work can be viewed and citizens can vote for their favorite pieces at the PAC website, pentwaterartscouncil.org The site allows easy access and will guide users through the voting process.
Two types of awards will be given:
People’s Choice Awards are determined by popular vote. Each citizen can vote once in each of the six categories for a total of six votes. The winner in each of the six categories will receive a prize of $50.
Categories include:
Elementary 2D
Elementary 3D
Middle School 2D
Middle School 3D
High School 2D
High School 3D
Juried prizes are determined by local professional artists. In each of the categories prizes will be given in the amounts of $100 (first place), $50 (second place), $25 (third place) for a total of 18 prizes. In addition, the homeschool art department of the Best in Show artist will receive $500.
Votes will be counted and winners and prizes will be announced as soon as possible after voting closes Saturday through the PAC website and Facebook page.