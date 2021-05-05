All three proposals in the May 4 special election passed according to unofficial election results from the Oceana County Clerk’s office.
Shelby Public Schools, which did not successfully see a bond millage pass in 2017, has received an affirmative from voters this time around. With the vote coming in at 899-642, the $33 million proposal, which sought 3.64 mills for various building improvements for a maximum of 30 years passed by being favored in most of the townships in the school district. Claybanks, Ferry and Otto Townships voted down the bond proposal, while Shelby Township, Precinct 1, had votes come in at more than 2-to-1 in support of the millage.
The proposal includes a new elementary school building near the high school campus, acquiring and installing instructional technology and equipment for school buildings, improving playgrounds, athletic fields, driveways, parking areas and safety measures.
Hart Township voters approved a two-mill levy for road improvements. The levy would be for nine years and is expected to generate $177,966 in the first year. The millage passed 166-99 with 17.14 percent voter turnout.
Vote totals are unofficial until certified by the county board of canvassers. Election results can be viewed at: oceana.mi.us/government/departments/county-clerk/elections/