The holidays are fast approaching and there’s always that one hard to shop for person, so consider leaving a print in the sand at one of three area lighthouses. Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association is featuring their walkway boards for the months of September and October. Those interested can purchase a $100 walkway board to support the general operations of SPLKA during this COVID-19 shutdown.
Purchasers of each walkway board sold during the next two months will be entered into the grand prize drawing on Nov. 5 for a two-night stay at Big Sable Point Lighthouse in 2021. They will have other prizes also, such as a $25 gift certificate to the SPLKA gift shop in 2021 for the most boards purchased in October and then again in November. Anyone purchasing two or more boards at a time will receive a lighthouse Christmas tree ornament of the North Breakwater Lighthouse and Badger or of the White River Light Station. Each week beginning Sept. 10, they will draw weekly prizes, which will be announced in their Friday e-blast.
Walkway boards are available to be placed at Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Little Sable Point Lighthouse and the White River Light Station. Order forms are available online at www.splka.org under the donation tab, or by contacting or stopping into the SPLKA office at 905 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, MI, 49431
Please call 231-845-7417 for more information. Winners will be announced weekly via email.