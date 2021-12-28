Elijah Hertzler’s bumpy journey through life hit its biggest obstacle yet this summer, when complications from his artificial heart valve led to the loss of his legs below the knee. Through courage and community and family support, Elijah has displayed the strength necessary to overcome this latest setback.
Elijah, who’s 12 years old and in sixth grade, has had medical issues here and there all his life — his mom Laurie said his most recent surgeries made “nine and 10” for him — starting right from birth when he required open-heart surgery. He was adopted at a young age by the Hertzlers — Laurie, a preschool teacher at Oceana Christian School, and Tim, Hart’s athletic director.
The Hertzlers were no stranger to adopting, having already adopted daughter Rose and son Eman from Liberia by that point. They also have three biological children and adopted another boy, AJ, less than a year after they adopted Elijah.
Elijah had to learn how to swallow at age two, as his esophagus wasn’t yet strong enough to do it as an infant. Another open-heart surgery was necessary at age three, which is when he received his artificial heart valve. (That valve needed to be replaced some years later, but by then doctors were able to implant it through his leg, so at least he didn’t have to have yet another open-heart surgery.)
Things seemed to be going well for Elijah earlier this year. In May, he was cleared to play sports, and although he’d previously decided not to continue playing football after having done Pop Warner, he grew excited to play again after attending a youth camp put on by new Pirates’ coach Joe Tanis.
“He was actually playing catch with Chance Alvesteffer after they were done for the day and Chance said, ‘You catch the ball really well,’ and that got him excited to play football again,” Tim Hertzler said. “It got him motivated to try again. That was obviously before he got sick.”
In early August, things got complicated again. Believing Elijah to be dehydrated or suffering from the flu, the Hertzlers took him to the hospital, only to be told his body was in sepsis due to an infection that was soon traced to his heart valve. As Tim put it, Elijah’s artificial heart valve is easier for bacteria to get a hold of than one in a typical human body.
Elijah went in on a Thursday and was originally scheduled for an open-heart surgery the following Monday; it ended up happening that evening as his condition deteriorated. Doctors were able to rebuild his pulmonary artery, which at least stemmed the cascade of negative news, but the fallout came soon after as blood did not flow to his feet quickly enough to save them.
“You don’t want to go to DeVos and have them tell you it’s one of the sickest kids they’ve ever had,” Tim said. “In the meantime, that (sepsis) had affected some of his other organs, and when your organs shut down, it cuts off blood flow to your extremities. They think it’s possible some infection had gotten into some of his vessels and blocked them. It was clear quickly that blood wasn’t getting to his feet.”
More surgeries followed, including to repair a collapsed lung, and Elijah was in the hospital for weeks as doctors attempted, without success, to save his feet. They were amputated at the end of September.
Despite that blow, Elijah has maintained toughness throughout, with help from staunch community support. After recovering from his several surgeries, he returned home Oct. 15 to a parade of supporters.
“The parade they had the day we came home from Mary Free Bed was mind-blowing,” Laurie Hertzler said. “It started because our classroom was going to come to the end of our driveway and wave to him, and it just grew from there. There were a couple of Hart police troopers and a fire truck and they took us through downtown Hart. A family from our church, different community people, over 100 people came out. Businesses had signs up, and it was just overwhelming. The fourth-grade class had come out to make signs for him and it was quite amazing.”
The support didn’t stop there. Without the Hertzlers knowing it, one of Elijah’s friends, Ryan Nienhuis, asked his parents to make a GoFundMe page for the Hertzlers to help with various expenses, like renovating their bathroom to be more accessible for Elijah and the gas money to make all those trips back and forth to Grand Rapids. The campaign drew 138 donations and raised $16,562.
Over the course of the process, the Hertzlers also connected with Brittney Autman and Dae’Shun Jamison; the Shelby natives went through a similar ordeal earlier this year when Jamison lost his limbs to multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a complication of COVID-19.
“Me and my wife had some conversations with Dae’Shun’s mom and went down to visit him the other week,” Tim said. “It was nice to (be able to talk to) someone who’d been through something similar that was a little further along.
“As my wife and I have talked, going through the experience, we’re grateful he’s still with us. It was touch-and-go for a week or so, and he’s still here. He went to DeVos and had one of the best hospitals taking care of him. We’ve been grateful to see the support from the community.”
The plan was to ease Elijah back into school, but Laurie said that by the Monday after his return, he wanted to go to school. But for the days he’s had to miss due to doctor’s appointments, he’s been there every day since. Being around classmates, both his parents say, has been a huge boost to Elijah’s outlook. He could be seen on the school track in his wheelchair with friends cheering for the home team when the Pirates played White Cloud in their football season finale, just a week after his return home.
“I think my wife had a heart attack because, you know how boys are, they were trying to see how fast they could push him,” Tim said with a chuckle. “But it was awesome to see them enjoying themselves.”
His parents said Elijah took the news of losing his feet mostly in stride, as much as a 12-year-old could. He’s slated to receive prosthetics very soon, and he’s made a couple of joking requests about them to his mom.
“He jokes about, because he’s smaller, making tall prosthetics because he wants to be taller,” Laurie Hertzler said. “He (also) wanted his prosthetics to be gold. He’s not embarrassed.”
Elijah has also stayed involved in school. Essentially out of nowhere, he decided to join the band once he returned to school, and he intends to play sports to whatever extent is possible once he’s used to his prosthetics.
“He’s a determined, courageous kid, and given time, he’ll be able to do most of the things he could do before,” Tim said. “He’s that kind of kid. He’s gonna figure out how to run and jump, so we already told (the hospital) that you’d better prep these suckers for an active kid. There are concerns with his heart, because there’s only so many times you can get a valve replaced, but hopefully that’s 10 to 15 years down the road, and with the way technology changes, who knows what options are down the road.”
For now, the Hertzlers are just thankful to have their son back. The “Tasmanian devil”, Tim said, is, if anything, emboldened by his circumstances, and whatever the future holds for Elijah, he plans to meet it head-on.
“He never used to talk about what he wanted to be in the future, but he (recently) asked, ‘What should I be when I grow up?’” Laurie said. “He’s trying to walk on his hands. He wants to play football. He’s got even more of a spark and life in him. Friendships are a bigger deal to him.”
“He’s been pretty courageous,” Tim added. “He’ll say he wishes he still has his feet, but he’s been determined in figuring out how to get around. He’s done great with all the hospital visits and stuff. He’d been in the hospital eight or nine weeks when it was all said and done. That part’s been a blessing, that he’s come through with a determined personality. Kids can be pretty resilient, but he’s done really well.
“We’re mostly impressed with his determination and courage. That’s really going to do him well moving forward.”