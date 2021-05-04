According to unofficial results, the millage renewal for special education through the West Shore Educational Service District passed during Tuesday’s special election.
The millage renewal passed, unofficially across the four counties, 5,124 in favor and 1,721 voting against.
“We are extremely grateful that our voters have decided to continue to support our students in special education,” stated WSESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey. “This is a great day for students, schools and our communities. Thank you, voters.”
In Mason County, the renewal passed, 2,629 for it and 612 against.
In Oceana County, the renewal passed, 1,870 to 889.
In Lake County, the renewal passed, 625 to 220.
In Manistee County, the request did not receive a vote.
The respective county’s board of canvassers will meet to review the vote and determine official vote totals.