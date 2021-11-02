The disposal of the ashes involves family and friends in an intimate way as they share memories of their loved ones, ultimately deciding where to dispose of the ashes of the deceased. In the United States cremation accounts for over half of all burials.
Ashes are kept in a variety of locations. Annie, loving and missing her mother Anne, kept her ashes by the Tide bottle and moved her about daily, a ritual that became a pleasant connection. This author’s brother, Tom, had his ashes placed in a container in a cemetery adjacent to a South Carolina waterway he had often kayaked. Harold’s ashes were lovingly slipped into the clear waters of Lake Michigan where he and friends enjoyed cold beer while fishing. Michigan is surrounded by the Great Lakes with 3,288 miles of coastline and has 11,000 inland lakes. Harold was one of many whose remains have ended up in Lake Michigan.
But is it legal?
In Michigan, no statewide laws exist regarding storing or scattering ashes. The Federal Clean Water Act allows cremated ashes to be scattered three nautical miles from land. Inland waterways fall under the Federal Clean Water Act and may need a permit from the state agency that manages it. Scattering of ashes on federal lands will likely require a permit and should not be placed on trails or walkways. Private lands will need permission from the landowner unless owned personally. Public lands such as lakes, beaches, dunes, and parks may need a permit from the city, county and or zoning.
Scatter Gardens —
Spending eternity with community friends
Scatter Gardens are designated areas of a cemetery where loved ones can scatter cremated remains. (The remains are sterile after having been baked at 2000 degrees.) In Oceana County there are many cemeteries of all sizes. Lola Priese, a member of the Shelby Cemetery Board shared that there are no Scatter Gardens in the Shelby Cemetery. Andrew Bosse of the Hart Cemetery shared that there are no Scatter Gardens in the cemetery and that there are rules against scattering human or animal remains in the cemetery. Incidents of scattering on top of graves have been reported to the police.
In 2016, Pentwater Township Cemetery developed an area for scattering ashes. A sign clearly identifies that section: a natural wooded hill separated by a wrought iron fence. Two benches encourage visiting and sharing of memories, providing a spot that is permanent, but shared with others. In addition, brick pavers can be purchased for name engraving in memory of a loved one. There is no cost to use the Scatter Garden.
Other options for ashes
The website Etsy features rings made from cremated remains. Other companies place ashes in fireworks, while others use them to make coffee mugs. Additional websites will construct a reef ball six-feet by five-feet, made out of concrete mixed with ashes and place it in the ocean. These websites hope that these efforts will help replace older, dying reefs.