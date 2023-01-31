Perhaps you’re a veteran. Or a veterinarian. Or both.
Or perhaps you’re a tinker, tailor, soldier or a spy. If you’re the latter – a spy – and you have a three-digit number that tells the world who you are and if you prefer your drinks shaken, not stirred, we’d like to tell your story in our weekly Local Lives section of our newspaper – your newspaper, really.
Actually we’ve been telling your stories for the longest time, now. Teachers, business owners, farmers, the aforementioned veterans and so many more have graciously allowed us to tell their stories – happy and inspirational stories about the people and the communities they live in that are located in Oceana County and its neighbors.
And at the end of the day, isn’t that what you want your hometown paper to deliver to your doorstep every week – feel-good stories about your friends and families? After all, we all know it’s impossible to get through a day without being slapped in the face with a sad story, or two. Those types of stories seem to be never-ending, and that’s where special pages like our Local Lives become all-the-more important.
So, we ask you, would you like to recommend someone we might contact to tell their story. A family member? A friend? A neighbor or co-workers. Or perhaps even yourself?
If so, please email our managing editor, Amanda Dodge, at amanda@oceanaheraldjournal.com, with your recommendation, and tell us a bit about the person you’re recommending, and why. We’ll do the rest.
It’s our pleasure – and honor – to tell the stories about the people who call this part of West Michigan, home. And we will be grateful for whatever input you might be able to share in your Local Lives recommendations.
Thank you, and have a pleasant day.