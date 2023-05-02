PENTWATER – Pentwater baseball only had one game under its belt coming into last Thursday’s meeting with Hesperia JV. That inexperience seldom showed, but the Falcons weren’t able to overcome the Panthers, ultimately falling, 17-12.
Hesperia proved to be a worthy opponent for the Falcons, but it was truly a one-man show for the Panthers. Noah Walker justified his spot in the middle of the batting order, sending bomb after bomb over Pentwater’s defense. Walker finished the day with multiple base hits, including two doubles that put runs on the board.
As if that wasn’t enough, Walker also started the day on the mound for Hesperia. The velocity he managed to put on the ball was something rare for a young arm, but Walker ended the day having struck out most of the Falcons’ lineup at least once.
Still, Pentwater held their own thanks to a major performance from senior Gavi Olivarez. Olivarez’s speed continuously burned Hesperia as he stole more bases than one could count on a single hand. Each time Olivarez ended up on base, it was a near guarantee he’d be in scoring position within seconds.
For such an inexperienced team, it’s important to have leaders and that’s exactly what Olivarez is. Throughout the game he could be heard barking out tips for his team from his catcher position.e
“I couldn’t do it without (Olivarez),” Pentwater head coach Anthony Davis said. “Even in the dugout he’s always talking people up and never talking down. He lets everyone know where they’re supposed to be in a positive way and he’s just a great asset to the team.”
Olivarez recorded four hits on the day, notching two singles, a double and a triple. That left him just a homerun away from the cycle. Freshman Abram Kieda also had a triple and Mike Sproul added a double to keep Pentwater close.
Untimely lapses in the field are what really hurt Pentwater. More than once the Falcons would see a deep ball sail high with an outfielder in position – only to watch it thud down behind them. Those mishaps allowed Hesperia to cruise out ahead and not have to worry too much about being caught.
One person that didn’t hurt the Falcons in the field was Mandi Sayles – one of two former softball players that joined the team this year. Sayles made a few pivotal plays including an early double play swing from her second base position.
“I think it’s great that Mandi and Lauren (Davis) are playing,” Anthony Davis said. “If we don’t have a softball team, they might as well be out here doing what they love to do.
The loss may not look sharp on paper, but it’s a huge improvement from the 19-1 loss the Falcons took in their opener to Hart’s varsity team. Pentwater sits at 0-2 for the year, but has several games on their upcoming schedule that they feel good about.
“We’re still learning and this is only our second game this year,” Anthony Davis said. “We’ve been doing a lot of practice and finding out what we need to work on. Games like this are just nice to see what skills we need to hone in on.”