HESPERIA – Any number of athletes from Hesperia’s baseball team could have been credited with the team’s sweep of Orchard View on last Friday.
Blake Sayer threw just 64 pitches in a complete game as Hesperia got past the Cardinals in the first game, 3-1. That’s an average of 9.1 pitches per inning, a big reason why OV struggled to get anything going offensively.
“Blake was all around the strike zone and he worked ahead of every hitter. I don’t even think he fell behind in a single count,” Hesperia head coach Ty Yakel said. “Throwing strikes keeps our infield in-tune because they’re ready for every play. That’s the best we’ve looked in the field all year.”
If it wasn’t Blake’s pitching that got it done, Travis Kurtz’s bat certainly helped. Kurtz was just 1-for-3 from the plate in the first game, but a thundering swing in the bottom of the third inning was the best hit the Panthers’ saw all night.
Kurtz watched two balls go by before he found one he liked. Ahead of the count at 2-0, Kurtz took a crack at the third pitch and watched it sail deep into center field. By the time the ball landed – nearly finding its way over the fence – Kurtz was dancing past second base and on his way to home behind Ian Fox. Fox scored, but Kurtz was brought to a halt at third base, a triple secured.
“Travis Kurtz is going to be our horse all year. You can plug-and-play him anywhere and he’s going to succeed,” Yakel said. “We battled at the plate and were proactive. We jumped on the first pitches we saw instead of getting deep in a count and hoping they throw us something to hit. That’s something we’ve been working on.”
That put Hesperia up by a 3-0 score. It wasn’t until the top of the sixth inning that the Cardinals were able to notch a run, scoring on an RBI double. That wouldn’t be enough, Blake Sayer continued battling and secured the 3-1 win, posting three strikeouts without a single batter walked.
The nightcap game was a bit more interesting than the first. Not only was the score knotted up several times, but on-field drama clouded the contest as well. A heated exchange between Kurtz – who was pitching – and an OV batter who had been hit by a pitch changed the dynamic of the game. Then, Hesperia saw an inning end early after Blake Sayer earned a base hit with a bat that was not approved for play, resulting in an out instead.
Through all of that, the Panthers kept their heads and relied on timely hits to keep them in the game. Anderson Boes and Alex Sayer produced two of the most timely hits.
Boes nailed a two-run double in the first inning that gave them a 2-0 lead. After allowing the Cardinals to draw level in the bottom of the first, Alex Sayer produced a sacrifice fly with one out in the top of the second to score Christian Fuentes.
Add in a few errors from OV and heads up running on the base paths from Skyler Stalbaum and Armando Escobed and Hesperia exited the second inning ahead 5-2. Kurtz continued to battle with Cardinal batters, only allowing three runs, throwing six innings pitched and throwing three strikeouts.
The seventh inning is where things got interesting. Ahead 7-3, Yakel took Kurtz off the mound and inserted Fox. Fox threw only nine pitches – walking two batters and allowing two runs – before Yakel made another chance. Alex Sayer moved into the role of pitcher, hoping to produce a save.
Alex did just that, throwing 16 pitches and striking out one to earn the save in a 7-5 victory.
Hesperia gained their first wins of the season on the sweep of OV, moving to 2-7 overall. Yakel was happy to see his guys play well, something he hoped would carry on in the future.
“(Our guys) know they have to bring it and compete. They can’t just come out here and throw our gloves at it and expect to win,” Yakel said. “We’ve got to go at it every night and their minds are ready to do that.”