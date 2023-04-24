SHELBY – Being a smaller school hasn’t hurt the success of Pentwater’s golf team in the past and it surely didn’t when they snagged first place in the Shelby Invitational on April 19.
Nine teams were in attendance on a cold, windy, rainy and occasionally snowy day for Shelby’s annual outing at Oceana Golf Club. Five of those teams were D3 schools (Shelby, Hart, North Muskegon, Ravenna and MCC), two were D2 (Ludington and Whitehall) and only Holton and Pentwater were from D4. That didn’t stop the Falcons from besting the closest team by more than 60 strokes.
Shelby head coach Fred Inglis may have put it best when he said despite the weather conditions that Pentwater’s team was the biggest storm on the course that day.
The Falcons posted a team score of 339 with runner-up North Muskegon coming nowhere close at a 402 team score.
Pentwater sophomore Mikey Carlson led the way with an individual score of 83 through 18 holes. Carlson started on the back where he finished seven strokes over par (44) before rebounding with a 39 on the front. That was good enough for 3-over-par – thanks in part to two birdies – and a first place individual finish.
Coming in behind Carlson was junior Hunter Cornelisse (84) in second place and seniors Andrew Kolenda (86) and Elias Marjasalo (86) in a tie for third. Junior Alivia Kolenda (90) and sophomore Nathan Macher (91) snagged sixth and seventh place respectively. That’s all six of Pentwater’s athletes taking spots in the top 10 among a pool of 51 total golfers.
Cornelisse’s outing was just as impressive as Carlson’s – evidenced by his individual runner-up finish that showed a one stroke differential. Cornelisse had his struggles on the back nine, but still managed two pars. The front nine saw him finish just two over par after a pair of chip-in birdies and four pars.
Host Shelby finished in seventh place as a team with a score of 459. Mason Garcia was the only athlete for the Tigers to score a top-10 finish, slotting in tenth with a score of 97. Carson Claeys (105), Ignacio Ortiz (117), Bishop Lee (140) and Ellie Kirker (167) all competed as well.
For Hart, it was an eighth place finish with a 475 team score. Josue Salgado (107) finished as the top Pirate in 20th place. Behind Salgado were Jacob Hunt (119) in a tie for 35th, Ty Thomas (124) in 40th, Zane Thomas (125) in 41st, Jack Thompson (133) in 43rd and Bryce Jorissen (137) in 44th.