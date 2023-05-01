HART – One look at the results of Tuesday, April 25’s track meet between Hart, Hesperia and Ravenna will show continued dominance from the Pirates. More importantly, vast individual improvements across the board.
Personal records flooded the leaderboards on the boys side in particular as 22 of Hart’s athletes set personal records. Hesperia also had six boys that posted PRs of their own.
Hart’s boys quite literally ran away with every event they competed in. All 17 of the day’s events had a Pirate finishing in first place.
Hunter Chaffee and Eman Hertzler dominated the short distance sprints for Hart. Chaffee (11.88) finished first in the 100-meter with Hertzler (12.21) in second. Hertzler was also the winner of the 200 with a PR time of 24.1.
Long Distance runners were highlighted by a talented group of Hart seniors. Caleb Bitely (4:59.07) and Clayton Ackley (4:59.58) finished neck-and-neck in the 1,600 with Bitely sneaking out first with another PR for Hart. Seth Ackley and Wyatt Dean were the top two finishers in the 3,200 for Hart as well.
All four of the relay teams turned in impressive times with first place finishes. Revin Gale and Chaffee were key in the 800 relay and Gale also helped in the 1,600 relay.
Field events were no different than those on the track. Kellen Kimes swept both throwing events, as he typically does, while Guillermo Ortega nailed a PR in the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches). Austin Martinez (10-6) finished first in the pole vault and JoseLuis Anaverde (17-10.5) collected the top spot in the long jump.
With the clean sweep, Hart’s boys continued their undefeated season.
Hart’s girls made out just as well as the boys, taking a number of first place finishes themselves. Addi Hovey and Jessica Jazwinski were the top two performers for Hart’s girls.
Hovey sped to a top finish in the 100 (13.00) and 200 (27.2) races and was a key member of the first place 4x100 relay alongside Aspen Boutell, Addison Hain and Lexie Beth Nienhuis. Hovey also cleared a 5-2 mark in the high jump to claim her fourth first place finish of the day.
Jazwinski took top honors in the 400 (1:02.1) and 800 (2.18.0) races before running a leg in the 4x800 relay with Alyson Enns, Kenai Kokx and Brooklyn Carter. That group would finish first in the event.
Hesperia didn’t finish very well as a team on either side of the coin. Like Hart however, the Panthers experienced several PR finishes as well.
Most impressive was the effort of junior Bryce Billings for the boys. Billings took third place in the 100 (11.88), second in the 200 (24.5) and third in the high jump (5-4).
Hesperia also found life on the girls side with freshman Elyssa Wright finishing fourth in the 1600 (8:46.74). Freshman Sophia Fraser found footing in the hurdles, taking fifth in both the 100 and 200. Fraser also ran legs of the third place 4x100 relay and 4x200 relay teams.