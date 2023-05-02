HART – It didn’t matter what size the field or the ball were on Tuesday, April 25 when Hart hosted rival Shelby. The Pirates were able to sweep the Tigers in baseball and softball with dominant performances.
Hart’s baseball team had a defensive effort that was simply too much for Shelby to handle as the Pirates swept their rival, 9-4 and 13-2.
Game one featured two of the most promising pitching prospects in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division. Shelby had junior Lalo Garcia on the mound while Hart deployed their own junior, Blake Weirich.
With the Tigers hitting first, Weirich needed to be sharp to keep the Pirates from having to dig out of any type of hole early. The Pirates’ ace was that and more as he produced a monster game from the rubber.
Weirch pitched three shutout innings to begin play, not allowing two hits through six innings pitched. Add to that 11 strikeouts and just three free bases given up, Weirich notched just one earned run against his stat line.
With Shelby’s bats seemingly absent the majority of the game’s early going, Garcia had to be able to keep Hart off the basepaths. That wasn’t in the cards as Garcia allowed six runs – despite striking out nine – through nearly four and one-third innings of work.
The bats of Weirich (3-for-4) and Carter Ramseyer (2-for-4, two RBIs) proved to be the difference.
“It was a great night for Hart baseball,” Hart head coach David Riley said. “It was a matchup between two great WMC pitchers in game one and we were able to get to their guy. We absolutely remember the two stinging losses from a year ago and our boys were more than ready to go tonight. It’s nice to take a little confidence with us moving forward.”
Shelby looked as if they might rebound in game two after keeping things even at 1-1 through two innings. Day-Day Garcia started on the mound, throwing four strikeouts through 3 and one-third innings.
Then, in the fourth and fifth innings, Hart drove in 10 combined runs thanks to multiple RBIs for Weirich (2-for-4, three RBIs), Clark (1-for-4, two RBIs), Noah Smith (1-for-3, two RBIs) and Mitchell Slade (2-for-3, two RBIs).
That put Shelby behind 12-1 after the top of the fifth and after only managing one run in the bottom of that same inning, the Tigers were forced off the field by the Pirates’ brooms.
Hart softball experienced much of the same success, ending their night after six innings of play over two games, 15-0, 22-4.
A group of inexperienced girls for the Tigers proved to be the achilles’ heel as they surrendered a whole slew of early runs in both games. After allowing just three runs in the first inning of the opener, Shelby watched Hart bat in 11 in the second inning.
Abby Hicks (3-for-3, three RBIs) and Makayla Rockwell (1-for-2, three RBIs) were effectively lights out hitting. Gabby Schmieding got to rest easy as she earned a shoutout in the pitching circle.
Once again in game two, early runs put the Pirates out in front quickly. 18 runs in the top of the first spelled a doomed effort for the Tigers and awarded Hart a much needed sweep to push their season record out to 4-4-2.