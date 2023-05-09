HART – Hart got a break in the heat of their conference schedule last Friday when it hosted Newaygo, falling in a shutout loss, 4-0.
The majority of the Pirates’ problems can be attributed to weak play at midfield that allowed the Lions’ best forward to break free.
“We talked about our midfield not being connected. When we’re not connected and our legs are tired, it makes it tough to handle (Newaygo’s) physicality,” Hart head coach Joe Gilbert said.
That left Hart’s defense scrambling to clear the ball before it reached the keeper. That seldom happened as Mya Chickering had a tough outing in front of the net.
Newaygo started off its shutout performance with a goal at the nine minute mark in the first half. With a Lions striker pushing through the defense, Chickering was forced into a one-on-one situation. She read it wrong, lunging to her left and watching the ball sail in the opposite corner of the net.
Not long after that point, Newaygo found another goal. Once more, the Pirates’ defense dropped off, allowing a Lions forward to set up in the box with a chip shot to center net. Newaygo exited halftime with a 2-0 lead.
“The first 20 minutes of the game, we just weren’t in it,” Gilbert said. “We started to grow into our game in the latter half of that period which is good. We were combining really nicely down the left side. The partnership of Melanie (Arjona), Mariana (VanAgtmael) and Brianna (Arjona) has grown.”
While Hart did show a lot more fight near the end of the first half, it didn’t do much to stave off the Newaygo attack. The Lions found the net four minutes into the second half after a battle between their forward and Hart’s Julia Greiner on the right side of the defense.
One more goal inside the final ten minutes put the final nail in Hart’s coffin and sent them to the sidelines in disappointment.
Gilbert was not shy in his evaluation of what went wrong for his team, citing the hardships of the schedule that the newly aligned West Michigan Conference (WMC) provides.
“We’ve had a long week with our tournament happening last Saturday. We had a horrible weather game on Monday without hardly any subs (on the bench). We’ve been without four key players in our midfield the majority of the week and we are very tired because of this horrendous conference,” Gilbert said. “Passes weren’t finding feet because we’re playing on very tired legs because we’re forced to play three games a week. It’s very difficult.”
The Pirates fell to 2-7-4 overall with the loss.