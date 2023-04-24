HART – Hart girls soccer came away from their 1-1 tie with Oakridge on Monday, April 24 not satisfied, but understanding the distance they’d come in a year’s time.
In 2022 when the Pirates took on Oakridge, they were on the wrong side of a 7-1 beatdown. An unfortunate injury on their defense played a major part in that, but head coach Joe Gilbert was extremely reflective when the game ended this time around.
“We had an unfortunate event happen last spring after our season where we lost one of our better defenders,” Gilbert said. “The organization that our defense has gotten this year and the way we’ve kept scores much closer has been phenomenal.”
That defense has been spearheaded by the likes of Melanie Arjona and Mariana VanAgtmael this year. An upgrade in length at keeper has also been key with Mya Chickering taking over.
Chickering was absent at the start of Hart’s matchup with Oakridge however, forcing freshman Emma Jeffries into the net for the first 20 minutes of the game’s first half. Unfortunately for the Pirates, that’s all the Eagles needed.
Near the 18 minute mark in the first half, Oakridge sophomore Destiny Bowen cut through Hart’s defense and put her team on the board first. Jeffries was brought out of the game in favor of Chickering at that point and, along with more cohesive play from the back line, things vastly improved for the Pirates.
Hart began to see much more activity on offense with Sandy Salgado and Julia Greiner often pressing the ball down the field. That press mentality kept pressure on the Eagles, but the Oakridge defense was obviously up to the task, crowding the goal and not allowing any penetration.
“Their defense stayed very organized. They packed right in front of the goal and if they do that and have stability, it’s tough to break down,” Gilbert said. “They closed down quickly and stepped off our midfielder and back to our forward so we couldn’t make that pass.”
Oakridge rode out the remainder of the first half with a 1-0 lead. The second half was just as back and forth, but it was the Pirates who were able to find the net in the game’s final 40 minutes.
With just nine minutes left, Sandy Salgado took advantage of an Eagles turnover on their own end. Salgado opened up quickly and pushed the ball, ending with a shot that found its way into the net to even things up.
“We were lucky to get that,” Gilbert laughed. “That’s something we try to do. Sandy is a relentless presser and she works super hard off the ball. Last year she didn’t get the goals, this year she’s getting more.”
Neither team was able to find an advantage with time winding down, ending the night in a 1-1 tie. Leaving things even is nothing new to the Pirates as that marked their second tie of the season.
Hart now sits at 1-3-2 overall on the year and is 0-2-1 in the West Michigan Conference.