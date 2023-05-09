Raymond Peter Dewyer
Faribault, Minnesota
Raymond Peter Dewyer, 68, passed away in his home in Faribault, Minnesota Feb. 17, 2023. Raymond was born April 16, 1954 in Ludington, Michigan to Ovid and Emily Dewyer and grew up in Pentwater. Raymond met Suzanne Marie Nigro while attending college at Michigan State University, and they were married in October 1977. They had two sons, Nicholas Alexander Dewyer and Stephen Garrett Dewyer and raised them in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. Raymond and Suzanne divorced in 1996, and he did not remarry. Raymond spent time living and working in southeast Michigan, Kansas and Indiana before settling in Faribault, Minnesota. He had a career in corporate environmental, health and safety before spending the last few years enjoying the freedom of retirement.
Raymond is remembered as a proud and loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He remained fond of Pentwater, its people and time spent on the water there. Having the mind of an engineer, he enjoyed home projects, electronics, cars and motorcycles. He had a passion for researching his family’s genealogy and history. Raymond was reliably jovial and cherished sharing good wine and conversation.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Nicholas (Katrina) and Stephen; his brother, Dale (Susan), his sisters, Diana (Mario) and Sherry and grandson, Alexander.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be at Brookside Cemetery in Scottville Thursday, June 1, at 11 a.m.
Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville is assisting the family with local arrangements.