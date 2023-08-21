The Shelby football team is looking forward to its Week 1 matchup at White Cloud, but it is hoping it to be better in the trenches than it was during its scrimmage in Montague last week.
“We definitely struggled up front versus Montague and Muskegon Catholic, and (Orchard View) really,” Shelby coach Phil Fortier said. “Are we better than we were a year ago? I believe that, but we still have a long ways to go, especially up front.”
Fortier said the issues along the offensive line can be resolved with more reps.
“These guys have worked very, very hard,” Fortier said. “They’re progressing. But getting those reps against starting-caliber defensive lineman is a big deal for us.”
The good news is the Tigers are looking pretty healthy going into Week 1, according to Fortier.
“We’re even getting one kid back that hurt his foot this summer and hasn’t been able to practice,” he said. “I think we’re getting him back (Monday).”
White Cloud is coming off a 6-4 season in which it made the playoffs, but was bounced in the first round by Beal City. Fortier said it “should be a challenge” for them.
“They had a heck of a year last year,” he said. “They’re riding that right on through. Their quarterback looked very accurate with the football. I think they’ve got a couple of guys running the football that are that are pretty good. And then they’ve got a receiver there that catches everything in his vicinity.”
The Tigers will take travel to White Cloud for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.