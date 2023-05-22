MUSKEGON — Shelby took on Orchard View in a soccer match on Monday and defeated the Cardinals, 2-0, in Muskegon.
Shelby led, 1-0, at halftime when Alyse Erickson scored six minutes into the game. The goal came off a corner kick by Haydee Pedroza.
In the second half, with two minutes left in the game, Erickson scored on an assist by Kendal Zaverl to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Shelby had 12 shots on goal to Orchard View's two.
"We did a nice job of passing the ball and controlling the midfield," said Shelby coach Pete Peterson. "Defense and goal keeping were solid in eliminating any balls played through."