GRAND HAVEN — The Shelby volleyball team went 1-3 at the Grand Haven Invite on Friday in Grand Haven.
The Tigers defeated Ludington, 26-24 and 25-16, to start off the event, but then lost the next three games. They lost to Grand Rapids Catholic, 18-25 and 20-25; Leland, 22-25 and 19-25; and Fremont, 25-23, 24-26, and 11-15.
"Even though we didn't fill the win column the way we would have liked, we were competitive against some ranked teams," Shelby coach Tom Weirich said. "We knew going in that we would need to have a near perfect day to get by some teams. With the tournament landing on a holiday weekend, we did not have a full roster at our disposal and when you have a small team like ours, it changes the way we approach games."
Shelby's next game will be at Mason County Central on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.