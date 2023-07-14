Shelby High School volleyball coach Tom Weirich has been a University of Michigan fan his whole life, so you can imagine his heartbreak when one of the best players he's ever coached told him she's going to be a Buckeye.
Navea Gauthier, who will be a junior on Shelby's volleyball team, committed to play collegiately at Ohio State. She chose OSU over the likes of Michigan State, Syracuse, and Western Michigan.
"She had always been leaning toward Michigan State and Ohio State," Weirich said. "As time went on, I could just sense that that's the direction it was going and I would always say, 'Well you'd look good in maize and blue,' for no other reason than just to give her the raspberries a little bit.
"Then she she says that she's going to Ohio State. She verbally agreed to go there and my reaction was 'Make sure you bring home a shirt for me so I can wear that every single time you're on the floor,' because I'll be her biggest fan no matter where she plays."
Gauthier attended a camp at Ohio State when she was 13, and quickly developed a relationship with assistant coach Brian Wright.
"I fell in love with the coaches," Gauthier said. "So when they offered, I just knew thats where I wanted to go."
Gauthier said it will be easier now to focus on her high school career now that she has committed to a college.
"I'm not playing to get recruited anymore," she said. "I don't have to travel as much during high school season to go to different things. And so I'll just be more invested in my time and Shelby's team and just working toward our goals."
Gauthier has two years of high school left. She said she wants to a state title in that time frame. Last season, the Tigers reached the MHSAA Division 3 state quarterfinals to Kalamazoo Christian in five sets.
"That's just always been my dream," she said.
Weirich said this is not only a big deal for Gauthier, but a big deal for the program.
"It puts us on the map in Ohio now," he said. "I'm sure we're gonna see some Ohio State coaches in the stands at our games, and they'll make their presence known throughout our high school season now, just as a gesture of respect I think for Navea and her parents."
Weirich said he is very proud of Gauthier, and can't wait to see what's next for her.
"She just carries herself with the kind of dignity that you'd hope your kids have," he said. "She's become the face of our program in a hurry. It's been a lot of fun."