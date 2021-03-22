GRAYLING — Hart had a huge day at Saturday's individual district tournament in Grayling, qualifying 12 of its 14 wrestlers for the regional meet.
Those 12 included nine district finalists and four champions, led by a surprise performance from 285-pounder Braeden Carskadon. Carskadon, who was not seeded in the top four in his bracket, upset top seed Gavin Hernandez from Boyne City in a 6-4 semifinal decision and then beat Grayling's Logan Malonen 7-1 in the finals to win the championship.
The Pirates' other three champs were all top seeds in their bracket. Leo Guadarrama, who owns a 31-0 record for the season, beat Sam Goethals of Kingsley in a 6-1 decision for the 189-pound title to cap off his 3-0 day. Chance Alvesteffer scored a technical fall and a pin to win the district title at 135, and Mason Cantu claimed his title at 145 by eking out a 2-1 win over Toby Wilcox of Kingsley after impressive wins by pin and technical fall earlier in the bracket.
Hart had five other district finalists. Thomas Tanner and Zane Thomas each earned two pins to reach the finals before falling in the title match at 160 and 152, respectively. Trayce Tate and Spencer VanderZwaag each won twice to reach the finals at 119 and 130 respectively, and Koy Bronkema was runner-up at 125 after earning a semifinal pin.
Three Pirates finished in third place: Bryce Jorissen at 103, Trenton Swihart at 112 and Austin Martinez at 125. Jorissen won twice in the consolation bracket to secure his spot, and Swihart and Martinez each beat the same opponent twice in their bracket.
Guillermo Ortega and Angel Garza each won a match for Hart, but did not qualify for regionals.