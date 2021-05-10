HESPERIA — Hesperia, Hart and Shelby all competed at Saturday's Hesperia softball tournament, with the Panthers having the best day by reaching the finals and nearly winning the title.
North Muskegon rallied with seven runs in the final three innings in the championship game to score a 9-8 comeback win over Hesperia.
Hesperia defeated Shelby 17-2 in the first game of the day, and North Muskegon topped Hart 11-3 to set up the title game. Hart won a 7-6 thriller over Shelby in the consolation game.
Hesperia scored seven times in the third inning of the finals to grab a 7-2 lead, then added a run in the fourth and seemed to be in control. However, the Norse pushed back with two runs each in the fifth and sixth before completing the comeback with three runs in the final inning. Becci Castillo led Hesperia's offense with three hits, and Emily Bayle and Allison Homfeld each had two. Emma Joppich drove in two runs. Joppich pitched the game, striking out two in 6 1/3 innings.
Hart rallied with two runs in the final inning of the consolation game to defeat Shelby. The Pirates used small ball to complete the comeback, as Abbie Hicks drew a walk, was bunted to second by Morgan Marvin, reached third on a passed ball and scored on a single by Ella Smith. Smith then stole second and scored the winning run on a single by Marianna VanAgtmael. Cassidy Copenhaver, Rylee Noggle and Myryssa Hopkins each had two hits for Hart, and Copenhaver got the win in the circle. Kaylynn Clark had three hits for the Tigers, and Kendall Zoulek struck out seven.
The Panthers dominated Shelby in the day's opener, scoring four times in the first, seven in the second and six in the third. Rachel Romero had three hits and two RBI, and Joppich and Emmi Tinkham each had two RBI as well. Homfeld struck out one and walked two in four strong innings. Clark had two hits for the Tigers.
Hart lost to North Muskegon in its first game of the day, though not without some fireworks, as Kloe Klotz and Hicks each hit a home run in the game. Hopkins doubled twice.