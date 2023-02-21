Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few snow showers developing during the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 36F. SE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.