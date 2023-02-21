For the second time this month, Shelby took time before their varsity boys basketball team took the floor, to honor athletes of the past. This time, four male athletes and one female athlete were inducted into the Shelby Hall of Fame.
On Friday before the Tigers took on Hesperia, all eyes were on center court as Tyler Blohm, Mason Courtright, Devin Mussell, Ben Schroeder and Rachel Hoffman were honored.
Blohm, a 2011 graduate, excelled for Shelby on both the football field and wrestling mat, but the latter is where he really made his bones. Blohm finished his senior season with a 56-4 overall record, with 50 wins coming by way of pinfall – setting a single-season record for the Tigers. Blohm is possibly most well known for his Individual State Wrestling Championship at heavyweight (285 lbs.) in that same year.
Courtright graduated in 2012 and was a three time state medalist and team captain for Shelby wrestling, finishing in top five three different times at the state level. Courtright’s career finished with him holding the record for the most wins in Shelby Wrestling history at 206. Courtright’s most memorable match on a wrestling mat came when he won what some consider the biggest match in Shelby Wrestling history, carrying the Tigers to the state finals as a team. Courtright also starred on the gridiron while at Shelby, earning an All-State Honorable Mention selection at the running back position. He continued his wrestling career after graduation at Minot State in North Dakota.
2013 graduate Devin Mussell did it all for Shelby football, playing offense, defense and special teams during his time as a Tiger. In 2012 and 2013, Mussell was a major piece of Shelby’s back-to-back State Semifinal appearances, picking up back-to-back District and Regional championships along the way. In his senior season, Mussell accounted for 1,200 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns on offense. As a defensive back, Mussel was counted on to lock down opposing receivers. As a punter, Mussell averaged 44 yards per punt. Mussell scored two touchdowns against Oakridge in that season to clinch a West Michigan Conference (WMC) title, with one of those touchdowns coming in the final seconds to seal the game. In a Regionals win against Schoolcraft, Mussell rushed for 148 yards and five touchdowns. He earned First Team All-Conference and All-State Honors as a punter and First Team All-Area honors as a running back. Mussell also played basketball under Rick Zoulek and was a part of back-to-back District Championship teams.
Schroeder was also a 2013 graduate and thrived as a member of Shelby’s football team. After making the switch from defensive back to linebacker, Schroeder became a major contributor on defense alongside fellow inductee Courtright, leading Shelby to an 8-2 record and a share of the WMC title. As a member of the team in 2011, Schroeder and Shelby’s defense allowed just 11 points per game, leading them to be widely considered as the best defensive unit the Tigers have ever seen. In 2012, Schroeder helped lead Shelby to the program’s first playoff win in over a decade as they stomped their way to the State Semifinals. In 13 games that season, Schroeder racked up 140 tackles and made several big time plays. He earned First Team All-Conference, First Team All-Area and First Team All-State honors at the linebacker position. Schroeder currently serves as a member of the United States Marine Corps.
Hoffman was a 2011 graduate from Shelby and starred in track meets for the Tigers. She became a three-time state champion, finishing first in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and long jump in her sophomore year. Hoffman’s other state finishes included three 2nd place finishes in the 100-meter hurdles and a 4th and 8th place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Hoffman also finished 2nd and 4th in the long jump. She qualified for the State competition all four years of her high school career and can boast numerous WMC championships. Hoffman also holds Shelby’s record in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles and long jump.
That’s now eight new hall of fame inductees for Shelby as Courtright, Schroeder, Hoffman, Mussell and Blohm join Jason Beckman, Jeff Beckman, DJ Beckman and Nick Felt as the most recent honorees.