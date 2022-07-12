Editor’s note: This story originally ran in a summer 2022 issue of Pentwater This Week.
Pat Hooyman didn’t have to think too hard about what to call his boat, a 2007-model Hunter 38, when he first got his many years back: He landed on an anagram of his own surname, “Ahoy Mon”.
The name, Hooyman said, served the dual purpose of being a fun anagram and also paying tribute to Caribbean sailors. The Hooymans love to travel by boat in the region. In fact, his original boat was stationed in the Bahamas for a long time until it was destroyed by the devastating Hurricane Dorian when it ripped through the country in the summer of 2019.
After Dorian destroyed that boat and so many others — it reportedly caused over $3.4 billion in damage in the Bahamas alone and over $5 billion overall — Hooyman and wife Diana didn’t have a large boat for some time, although they did have a smaller one that was dubbed “Ahoy Mon 2”. However, last July, Hooyman found another boat almost exactly like the original Ahoy Mon — same make, same model year, same woodwork. The only difference was it was exactly eight hull numbers younger than the original. Naturally, the family named the boat “Ahoy Mon Jr.”
The name also seemed fitting because of the family’s own tragic loss. In late December of 2020, Hooyman’s son, Patrick Jr., passed away after a car struck him in Grand Rapids. The younger Hooyman had spent many an enjoyable hour in the original Ahoy Mon, and adding a “Junior” to the new boat’s name helps evoke fond memories of those times.
Ahoy Mon Jr., as mentioned, is a larger boat — 38 feet long, with a 60-foot mast. It includes a dinghy in the event it’s stranded at sea, which Hooyman cleverly named “A Business Trip”, noting that if anyone ever needs to know where he is, he could honestly say he was on “A Business Trip”.
(Fun names are a running theme with Hooyman’s boats; when the family lived in Texas, they owned two boats, with the first one named “Indulgence” and the second named “Overindulgence”.)
Each Ahoy Mon boat has been registered at Snug Harbor in Pentwater, although the original was often docked elsewhere. Hooyman said boats can be registered as ‘documented vessels’; in short, they can travel anywhere, but by registering a port of call, boaters determine where they pay taxes on the boat.
“You have to have the name of the boat somewhere people can see it, and the port of call,” Hooyman said. “That’s how the Coast Guard keeps track of it.”
The plan for this summer, Hooyman said, is to cruise the Great Lakes and particularly Lake Michigan. The family — Hooyman plans to sail with his wife as well as his daughter Maggie — loves to take the boat somewhere new and dock it overnight to explore.
“This year we want to go to Sturgeon Bay, to Wisconsin, and do some stuff near Muskegon,” Hooyman said. “We brought it to the Ludington yacht club and spent a couple days there last year. It’s very nice to anchor some place and swim off (the boat).”