Each year, Michigan high school head coaches gather to acknowledge the best players from their respective athletic conferences, honoring such players with the title of All-Conference.
For fall sports in 2022, Oceana County boasted a whopping 56 athletes that earned a variety of titles. 40 of those student-athletes were named to their conferences’ All-Conference First Team, three were named Second Team and 13 were given Honorable Mention nods.
Leading the way in the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division was Hart. The Pirates earned 31 total selections and had the most players honored in football and cross country.
Shelby came in behind Hart with 14 selections, five of which are members of the Tigers’ volleyball team. Shelby also had three cross country runners, five soccer players and two football athletes among their selections.
Hesperia’s success came on the volleyball court, with the Panthers taking three of their six selections from that team. The remainder of Hesperia’s selections were honorable mentions on the gridiron.
In Oceana County’s other conference, the West Michigan D-League (WMD), Pentwater earned eight awards. The Falcons were given four First Team selections on their cross country teams as well as two Second Team selections. Pentwater’s volleyball program also pulled in a Second Team and Honorable Mention award.