The Hart Pirates dominated the list when the all-West Michigan Conference competitive cheer teams were announced last month.
Almost Hart’s entire roster made the first team after an impressive season that saw the Pirates return to the top of the conference for the first time since 2015.
Hart honorees included Leslie Reyes, Diahmante Torres, Hannah Babbin, Rileena Simon, Gianna Bromley and Avery Ramseyer.
Shelby also put several athletes on the first team in coach Sarah Schaner’s first season at the helm. Tiger first-teamers were Angeles Ramirez, Daphne Clark, Alayna Garcia and Sammi Rodriguez.
In addition, each county school had one cheerleader receive honorable mention on the all-WMC squad. For Hart, Jenna Hanks earned honorable mention, and for the Tigers, Morgan Frees scored mention.