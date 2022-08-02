Shelby baseball coach Brian Wright still can’t get enough of coaching, which is why he continues to spend his summers as a bench coach for the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League. This season was his eighth, and he was the only holdover from last season’s Clippers coaching staff, as Wright’s longtime friend and fellow high school coach Walt Gawkowski made way for former Clipper Logan Fleener in the manager’s chair.