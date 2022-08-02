Shelby baseball coach Brian Wright still can’t get enough of coaching, which is why he continues to spend his summers as a bench coach for the Muskegon Clippers of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate Baseball League. This season was his eighth, and he was the only holdover from last season’s Clippers coaching staff, as Wright’s longtime friend and fellow high school coach Walt Gawkowski made way for former Clipper Logan Fleener in the manager’s chair.
Wright said support from home from wife Kelly is the only reason he’s able to make all his coaching time work.
“My wonderful wife allows me to do this love of mine for seven weeks (in the summers),” Wright said. “I certainly wouldn’t do it if it brought problems at home and she’s very supportive of me doing this.”
This season, like most Clippers seasons, saw the club in playoff contention until late in the season. With six games to play, the Clips were only two games out of a playoff spot. However, a three-game losing streak torpedoed the team’s playoff chances and the Clippers finished 17-21.
“All of a sudden our bats just went silent,” Wright said. “We didn’t get the job done...If we’d gone 5-1 we might have had a chance. It was just one of those years. We’d win two, lose one. We couldn’t get a streak of three or four.”
As Wright pointed out, the parity in the league was remarkable in 2022, as Muskegon’s 17-21 mark tied it for last place in the North Division.
None of that affected attendance at Marsh Field, though. The Clippers are often pointed to as one of the best-attended teams in the GLCBL and this year was no exception. The stands were packed for the team’s final home game against the Detroit Jet Box July 20, and Wright said at times fans spilled into the bullpen area for lack of other seating options. Contrast that with one game the Clippers played on the road against the eventual division champion Michigan Monarchs.
“I told our pitching coach (during the game), ‘I’m going to count the people,’ and there were 47 people there,” Wright said. “There’s just no atmosphere. I think our opponents get more fired up to play at our place, with the environment, than our own (players do). We tell the kids, there’s no better place to play in the summer.”
The only minor drawback to Muskegon as a destination, Wright said, is the lengthy road trips. The Clippers are the northernmost team in the GLCBL, so they jokingly refer to themselves as the Seattle Mariners, the Major League Baseball team with that distinction. The closest road trip for the team is to the aforementioned Monarchs in Adrian, about three hours away.
However, for Wright, none of that matters by comparison to the joy of working with young players who devote so much of themselves to the game. He said he still hears from a few past Clippers even after their time together has ended.
“You’re with a good group of kids and this is their craft,” Wright said. “They’re in college for academics, no doubt, but they love the game of baseball and they’re doing it 10 months out of the year. Some of them, they can’t get enough. It’s neat. You wouldn’t think in two months that you could build the type of relationships you do with these kids, but you do.”
The Clippers had three players make the GLCBL’s All-Star Game, all hitters: Jacob Anderson, AJ Miranda and Trent Nielsen. Nielsen led all league infielders in home runs, Wright said, clocking seven dingers on the year, and his 30 RBI was far and away best on the team. Anderson, who hit .279, plays for Michigan State, Miranda, who batted .292, plays for Adrian College and Nielsen plays for Colorado School of Mines. Anderson was voted the team’s offensive player of the year, and Western Michigan pitcher Ethan Houghtaling was picked as the team’s pitcher of the year, posting a 3.26 earned run average and striking out more than one batter per inning.