The three county football teams each learned their first-round playoff matchups Sunday afternoon when the MHSAA posted pairings to its website. Each will be underdogs in their first game.
Hart, the #7 seed in its Division 6 district, will travel to face Montague in a first-round game Friday at 7 p.m. The Pirates fell to the 'Cats 55-0 in week one of the season.
Shelby, the #8 seed in that same district, heads to Muskegon Catholic to take on the top-seed Crusaders. Their game time is also 7 p.m. on Friday.
Hesperia earned the #7 seed in its Division 7 district, losing a tiebreaker for that spot to NorthPointe Christian, which had an identical playoff point average. It was a rough tiebreaker to lose, because it sends the Panthers to Pewamo-Westphalia, the defending D-7 state champ. Game time for that matchup is also 7 p.m. on Friday.