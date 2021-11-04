HOLTON — Back with its regular lineup, Shelby enjoyed one of its most dominant performances of the season Wednesday night, dispatching rival Hart 25-11, 25-9, 25-10.
Shelby (35-8-1) advanced to play county foe Hesperia in Thursday's finals after the Panthers defeated Holton in the other semifinal.
The Tigers got Morgan Weirich back after she missed a couple of weeks with an injury that tests revealed early this week was a dislocated kneecap. With no structural damage to the junior libero's knee, as was feared, she can practice and play with a knee brace.
Her return seemed to give the Tigers a jolt, as they swiftly took command of all three games of the match and never let up. Consecutive aces ended game one, a Navea Gauthier serving run made game two a breeze, and the Tigers never needed to break a sweat in the final game either.
"We talked about it being super clean," Tigers' coach Tom Weirich said. "We got our lineup back the way we started the season, and that's why we were comfortable there. I thought we put together one of our best performances from beginning to end. We'll have to play better against some teams later in the season, but they were on point tonight. Coach (Becky) Gauthier started us with 'tighten up your ties. It's business tonight.'...It had a great feel."
Shelby's best performance actually came at the service line, which isn't usually its best facet of the game. The Tigers missed only four serves all night against 17 aces, led by six from Daphne Clark and four each from Gauthier and Ella Olmstead. Weirich said Olmstead's work was especially notable, coming in the team's second rotation.
"That's really important, when she's my second server, to have that option and keep the ball in play, and if we can score points on top of that, it's just a bonus for us," Weirich said.
Gauthier led the offense with 17 kills and a .262 hitting percentage, and Weirich had 17 digs, with Kendall Zoulek adding 15. Clark had 16 assists. For Hart (16-23-4), Mariana VanAgtmael had nine digs, and Addi Hovey had three kills.
Morgan, who said returning to the court felt like coming back home, said the team played with great energy and positivity. The Tigers are shooting for their first district title in four years, and she said they want to win it not just for themselves but for last year's seniors, who missed the chance to win one after positive COVID-19 tests forced them to bow out of the tournament.
"I think it'd be amazing to show all those other seniors before that we're working for them," Morgan said. "Especially with last year, not being able to play, we're playing for them because we want to win for them."
Coach Weirich is, of course, Morgan's dad, and having her back on the court was a big deal personally as well as to the team. He said more than any tangible thing Morgan does on the court, she brings a veteran calm to the team as one of its more experienced players.
"Defensively, it starts our offense out," coach Weirich said. "They know that she's a calm presence out there...They trust what she's doing on defense.
"Big locker room of fired-up girls right now. They've been putting in a lot of time to get to this postseason that we've talked about all season long. The plastic trophies are nice, but they put some time in when they make the wooden ones. We want to get back to that. They're pretty laser-focused right now, and you can tell they came out with an agenda."