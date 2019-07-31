MUSKEGON — In their fifth season of play, the Muskegon Clippers earned their first bid into the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League postseason, finishing second in the North Division of the league and facing off with the division champion Lima Locos in a best-of-3 series. Unfortunately, the Locos rallied from deficits in both games of the set, finishing off Muskegon Friday night at Marsh Field in a 3-1 extra-inning battle.
The Clips were able to edge out the Michigan Monarchs, who are based in Carleton, by a game and a half for the #2 spot in the North. Muskegon finished with a 22-19 record, four games behind the division champ Locos. Game 1 of the postseason series was played in Lima Thursday before Friday’s game in Muskegon.
“It’s kind of weird, too, because our record wasn’t quite as good this year as it was last year,” Clippers’ bench coach Brian Wright, also Shelby’s baseball coach, said. “It’s just the way our division was. It was good and everyone beat up on each other. “
Indeed, last season the Clippers went 24-18 and narrowly missed the playoffs, but this time the North was, outside of the Locos, closely bunched. The Clippers finished only two games ahead of the fifth-place St. Clair Green Giants.
The Clips benefited from closing the regular season against the Locos, who had locked up the #1 seed and did not throw their best pitchers, Wright said. Muskegon took advantage with its bats, scoring 27 runs in the three-game set and winning the last two games 8-2 and 10-3 last Monday and Tuesday, respectively. The first of those wins clinched its postseason spot, and the second capped a season-ending run of seven wins in 10 games.
Last Monday’s playoff clincher got out of hand quickly, as the Clippers scored in each of the first four innings. Micah Allen ripped a run-scoring single in the first inning, and Austin Elfrid, the team’s top hitter, smacked a two-run single in the second. Joshua Holt added his own RBI single in the third, followed by another run on a throwing error and a sacrifice fly by Allen to make it 6-0. From there, the Clippers coasted to the playoff-clinching win.
What stood out to Wright in the final series to get in the playoffs was the fan support at Marsh Field; he said that all three games had close to capacity crowds, with 600-plus fans. The Clippers often boast that the experience at Marsh is among the best in the GLSCL, and Wright is on board with the superlative.
“The excitement has been amped up the last few weeks,” Wright said. “I don’t expect anything less when we play Game 2 of the series at Marsh Field...You can ask these kids, we’ve played everywhere this year, and there’s not a better feeling than playing at Marsh Field. We’ve always tried to copy how it is in the minor leagues. They know it’s a big deal to Muskegon.”
The turning point of the season, Wright said, came on June 22. The Clippers had dropped six games in a row coming into that day’s game against the Richmond Jazz to fall to 5-10, and fell behind 13-2 in that game. Instead of folding up the tents, the Clippers miraculously rallied to win the game 15-13 on a walk-off grand slam by Rub Zurawski. The win sparked a stretch of six victories in seven games and lifted the Clippers into contention.
The Clippers sent their ace, Brady Miller, to the mound for game 2 of the series after Bryce Davis, their #2, pitched the opener; both had earned run averages hovering around 3.00 for the season. Davis struggled Thursday against the potent Locos’ bats, allowing five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings. Miller was terrific Friday, throwing 6 2/3 shutout innings and allowing only three hits, but Muskegon’s offense couldn’t get much going, and an eighth-inning solo homer by Noah Hecht couldn’t stand up in the end.
Elfrid led the bats, hitting .333 in the regular season. Jimmy Allen, who Wright said got off to a slow start but finished the season red-hot, hit .311 and led the team with four home runs. Ty Olejnik was a key factor defensively in center field; Wright said there’s not a better defender in the league at that position.
The Clippers aren’t the primary team for these players, of course, as all of them play collegiately, many in Division I; the roster includes players from Missouri, Michigan State, Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Toledo and several other schools, including Muskegon Community College. However, Wright said despite their pedigree and the fact that the Clippers are their ‘other’ team, the players proved to be very coachable and developed good relationships with himself and fellow coaches Walt Gawkowski, Dylan Healy and Keith Williams.
“We’re only with these guys for eight weeks, but it seems like the relationships you build with these guys...you build that bond,” Wright said. “They’ve opened themselves up to us. Any time we give suggestions, they’re very open to it. This is their craft. This is their dream. They put a lot of time in....They’ve really bonded together. We’re a pretty tight-knit group right now.”