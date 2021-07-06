Shelby High School will host its annual basketball camp next week at the high school, offering young players a chance to learn from two of the best to lace them up for the Tigers in recent years.
Tiger graduates Jason Beckman and Jeff Beckman will be camp coaches for the week, passing on the knowledge that led them to great success at Shelby and beyond. Jason starred at Alma College and Hope College and played for Linas Basket Academy in France before returning to the area to be an assistant coach this last season as the COVID-19 pandemic kept him from playing for Linas. Jeff played at Spring Arbor University, helping the Cougars to their first NAIA Division II national championship in 2019, and is now a member of the SAU coaching staff.
Camp sessions will take place daily from July 12-15, with players entering grades seven through 12 having sessions from 8 to 10 a.m. and players grades six and under taking the floor from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sessions will include individual offensive development and sharpening of skills.
The cost for the camp is $50 per player, which includes a t-shirt. To register for the camp, call Tigers’ coach Rick Zoulek at 861-5092 with each player’s name, grade and shirt size.