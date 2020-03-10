LEROY — Hart and Evart exchanged blow after blow to each other in overtime of an MHSAA Division 3 boys basketball district quarterfinal Monday, and it was the Wildcats that scored the victory, 63-59.
After a monster run by Hart to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Evart was able to score the final four points in overtime for the victory.
“I think that was our most complete game, beginning to end, effort-wise,” Hart coach Adam Jerry said. “We have been talking about the next-play mentality instead of compounding the foul or the mistake. We put together a good four quarters-plus together. There’s still some things we can do better, but the only thing I can fault the kids for is if they don’t work hard, and they did (work hard).”
