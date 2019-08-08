The 2019-20 school year will mark a shift in the way MHSAA postseason brackets are constructed, as for the first time seeding will come to the tournament in boys and girls basketball and boys and girls soccer.

The Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) had been pushing for seeding for a while, presenting a seeding proposal to the MHSAA in May 2017. The association’s representative council approved the latest seeding proposal in May. The seeding is specifically intended to prevent the two teams with the best records in a district from meeting prior to the district finals, a common occurrence. (Fans may remember the Hart/Holton boys basketball district semifinal last year serving as a de facto championship game, as the other semifinal pitted the two teams with the worst records — Hesperia and White Cloud — against each other.)

Under the new system, the top two teams in each district will be determined based on the Michigan Power Rating formula, which was already in use in boys lacrosse, and those two teams will be placed in opposite halves of the bracket. The rest of the bracket will be randomly filled in around them. The MPR formula is relatively simple; 50% of a team’s MPR score is determined by opponents’ winning percentage, while 25% each is determined by the team’s own winning percentage and by the winning percentage of its opponents’ opponents.

The seeding system will not, however, guarantee byes or pre-district home games for the top seeds. Where the seeded teams are placed on the bracket is randomly determined. The MHSAA has revealed its bracketing procedure for this season in basketball, and only in a five-team district will a seeded boys basketball team (the #1 seed, in that case) get a bye. In girls tournaments, the #2 seed will have a bye in a five-team district, while the #1 seed will receive one in a seven-team district.

The other spots on the bracket will also be randomly determined; the MHSAA has separate formulas for each potential bracket size. For instance, in a girls basketball six-team bracket, outside of the two seeded teams, the first school in alphabetical order will receive a bye in the #1 seed’s half of the bracket, the second school will play a pre-district game against the #2 seed, the third school will play a pre-district game against the #1 seed, and the fourth school will receive a bye in the #2 seed’s half of the bracket. (Full bracketing procedures are available by clicking the “2020 District Assignments” link on the MHSAA pages for boys or girls basketball.)

The brackets will be set two weeks prior to the beginning of the basketball tournament, with the girls’ bracket locked in on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 and the boys’ bracket set a week later. Boys soccer bracket day is set for Sunday, Sept. 29 for the tournament beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and the girls’ bracket in the spring will be set on Sunday, May 10, 2020 for the tournament beginning Wednesday, May 20.

The changes have been met with acclaim by the local coaches that responded to a request for comment on the matter. Three local coaches — Hart girls basketball coach Travis Rosema, Shelby boys basketball coach Rick Zoulek and Shelby boys soccer coach Jairo Coronado — commented on the new system. Rosema said he was mostly ambivalent while both Tigers’ coaches expressed favor for the idea. (Pentwater boys basketball coach Ashley Wojtas declined comment, and none of the other coaches asked for comment had responded at press time.)

Zoulek, in fact, said he wouldn’t mind the MHSAA going a step further and seeding the entire region, saying if the two best teams in a region are in one district, they shouldn’t meet in the district tournament.

“It will be interesting to see how it plays out,” Zoulek said. “I was really hoping they would seed them for the entire region instead of just the district. If Walkerville and Pentwater were the top two teams in the region, they would not play each other until the regional final. They both could win a district. Under this new system they (would) play each other in the district finals and one will be done. I hope this new system is a step in the right direction.”’

Zoulek added that critics could suggest that the new system, since it is based entirely on a formula, wouldn’t take into account a key player’s injury (or a return from injury) or a team that catches fire late in the season after a slow start.

Rosema said it was possible some teams may try to schedule easier games outside their conferences to beef up their record and earn a higher seed, but he’s only concerned with the Pirates beating who is put in front of them, as they did last year when they made a run to the regional title game. He added that he wanted “to play tough teams” regardless of the effect it could have on seeding.

Coronado, taking over the Tigers’ head boys soccer coaching job this year, was also in favor of the new system.

“I think the MHSAA is implementing a great new change to the district tournament,” Coronado said. “Seeding the best two teams in opposite sides of the bracket will make it more fair to those teams. This change will reward the teams that had a better record during the regular season and avoid having them play each other in the first round. This will also increase the probability of having the best teams play in the championship game, which will be fair for everyone.”

Several coaches from the neighboring White Lake area also said they were in favor of the change. Whitehall boys basketball coach Nate Aardema pointed out that the move could help attendance in later rounds. He cited a Whitehall/Oakridge pre-district girls basketball game this past season that was a de facto title game, but was played on a Monday instead of a Friday, as it would be under the new system.

Change can be tough to deal with, especially in sports, but by early accounts it appears the MHSAA’s move to a partially seeded bracket in basketball and soccer has won fans among Oceana coaches.