Hart, MI (49420)

Today

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early with some clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.