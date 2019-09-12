The Benona Shores Golf Course Fall Scramble saw 64 foursomes duke it out for over $6,400 in prize money over the weekend.

The overall winner was the foursome of Szegda, Buckner, Mouw and Jacobson who shot a 99 to beat out the team of Perry, Perry, Perry and Darwin by two shots. In third place was the team of Woodland, VanderWelk, Klotz and DeRuiter with a 102.

First flight winners were Carlston, Magerowski, Soto and Moore with a 105. Second flight champs were Parmelee, DeVries, Riddell and Zack with a 111. Third flight winners were Rumpel, Rumpel, Lance and Kahlo with a 121.

Mike Buckner earned closest-to-the-pin honors on Saturday and Kevin Jarvis did so on Sunday. Race Anderson was the long-drive winner on Saturday with Ryan Mouw taking the honors on Sunday.