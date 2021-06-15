Benona Shores Golf Course hosted its 29th annual Bob and Maryann Hukill Memorial Fireman's Scramble June 5-6, raising over $12,000 for the fire department.
A highlight of the event was a hole-in-one by Mike Beckman on #10, which won him a Yamaha golf cart.
The winners of the scramble were Brock Carlston, Brendan Sturr, Ryan Magerowski and Taylor Moore, who took first place in the championship flight with a score of 102.
First flight winners were Ben Coon, Chris McConnell, Andrew McConnell and Kyle Blohm (108), and second flight winners were Dan Graber, Dylan Graber, Brace Anderson and Mike Fritz (114). Rounding out the flight winners were Rick Beckman, Mike Beckman, Rick Thompson and Tom Halbert, who played impressively Sunday and actually outscored the second flight winners in the tournament, with a 112.
In addition to Mike Beckman's exciting ace, some other individual winners included Sonya Hughes and Randy Carlin, who earned closest to the pin honors, and Dennis Avery and Tracy Anderson, who topped long-drive competitors. The Tozer team scored an eagle on #4 in the skins match.