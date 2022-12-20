Shelby’s girls have gotten used to running the court with a flurry of scoring from their three star guards, but Friday’s 55-25 defeat of Hesperia offered a different look at their offense.

In the game’s early minutes, the Tigers struggled to find the open lanes that have often been available for Kendall Zaverl and Molli Schultz to drive in and find easy buckets. That meant someone else would need to ignite an offensive spark. Senior Aubrey Klotz was up for the task as she buried 7 points including one from three-point range.

“We started really flat and she (Klotz) was the only one that was taking over and looking to score,” Shelby head coach Sarah Wolting said. “High schoolers just have those nights sometimes where they feel more confident and we’re lucky that she took over the first half. Otherwise that first half might’ve been bad. She’s starting to fall into that leadership role a bit more.”

Hesperia on the other hand, did their job early against Schultz and Zaverl, which kept them close to the Tigers, trailing 13-9 at the end of one. It became apparent quickly in the second quarter however, that Shelby wasn’t going to let the Panthers crawl back into the game.

Shelby opened the second period of play on a 9-2 run that eventually saw them score 16 points total in the quarter, while only allowing a single basket to the Hesperia offense. Klotz (13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists) and Schultz (11 points, 4 steals, 2 assists) combined for the majority of those points, allowing their team to build a 29-11 lead heading into halftime.

“I thought our guards did a good job of being disciplined and sticking with Shelby’s guards,” Hesperia head coach Ty Elenbaas said. “I also thought it helped that we didn’t turn the ball over early. Shelby really made their bones once they started turning us over and getting buckets that way.”

Returning from half, Shelby capitalized on Hesperia turnovers that got them off on an 11-3 run. Vital in that stretch was not the play of Shelby’s guards, but the down low scoring of Biloxi Lee (12 points, 9 rebounds). Lee and fellow post player Claire Gowell (10 rebounds) made their presence felt in the paint which often led to second chance buckets for the Tigers.

“It’s huge that she (Biloxi Lee) can get those points here and there because they – her and Claire (Gowell) – need to build their confidence,” Wolting said. “We’ve been running more plays around them because we realize we need them to score more and not revolve so much around our guard work in close games.”

Adding to a night of abnormalities for Shelby that included major scoring contributions from the post, was their ability to play suffocating defense while staying out of foul trouble. The problem for Wolting’s team thus far this season has been over-aggressive play that has kept starters on the bench for extended periods.

“I only had four true guards with Ciara Munoz out sick so I said at the beginning that we can’t get into that foul trouble,” Wolting said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to play some of our bigger girls at guard and they did fine, but it’s great to see them play offense and defense and not have to worry about the fouls.”

With a 17 point lead over the Panthers heading into the fourth quarter, Shelby inserted some younger pieces and presented them with a chance to experience some varsity reps. Freshman Bailey Dickman (6 points, 3 rebounds) made use of her time on the floor, scoring all three of her buckets at the quarter’s start, driving a final nail into Hesperia’s coffin.

For the Panthers, offense has been a bit of struggle this year, but they have been able to rely on the play of Samantha Logana and Mia Milner to put points on the board. That remained true as Logana (8 points) and Milner (10 points) combined for the majority of their team’s points.

““They’re both (Samantha Logana and Mia Milner) huge for us in terms of being able to create shots for themselves and others,” Elenbaas said. “Samantha is creative with the basketball and Mia is aggressive which helps her down low. I think if we can get more ball movement it’s going to help us.”

Shelby moved to 4-2 overall on the year with the win and now boasts a 3-1 record inside the West Michigan Conference (WMC) Rivers Division. That mark is good for third behind the undefeated Hart Pirates and Mason County Central Spartans.

Hesperia (1-6) dropped their sixth straight game since winning their season-opener over Walkerville. The Panthers now sit at 0-5 within the WMC Rivers Division and will need to regroup before play resumes after the holiday break.