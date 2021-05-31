MANISTEE — Pentwater pitcher Blake Bringedahl finished his regular season with a flourish Friday at Manistee Catholic, pitching his first career no-hitter in a 4-1 win over the Sabers in game one of a doubleheader. Catholic won the second game, 10-5.
Bringedahl struck out 12 in the no-hitter, walking one batter. He surrendered an unearned run on a Pentwater fielding error. The Falcons scored three first-inning runs in support of Bringedahl en route to the win.
Game two was a back and forth contest for four innings, and the Sabers led 5-3 at that point. However, MCC took advantage of some Pentwater miscues to score five times in the fifth inning and take command of the game. The Falcons did have a chance to make the Sabers sweat in the final inning, loading the bases, but didn't score.
"It was a fun game to watch as Blake had a great night on the mound," Pentwater coach Ralph Baker said. "We put the ball in play and scored some runs. We played solid defense and that helped solidify the win. We played well in the second game but our youth came out on the mound. We are getting better each time out."